Shams Charania Drops Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves Health Update Ahead of Playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into the playoffs with major uncertainty surrounding Luka Doncic’s hamstring injury. After suffering the strain during an early-April game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Doncic traveled to Spain for specialized injection treatment in an effort to speed up recovery. Now, with the postseason approaching, Shams Charania has provided a crucial update, while Austin Reaves remains a serious concern.

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Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, the ESPN insider said, “Luka Doncic, he spent the last week in Spain, from my understanding, the majority of time in Spain.” Charania added, “He underwent multiple injection treatments in that hamstring to see if he can promote quick healing. My understanding is he’ll be back in the States on Tuesday, and they’re going to reevaluate him.”

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Meanwhile, he mentioned AR’s situation as well. “Austin Reaves, he’s out for majority of this first-round series. Most likely, probably the earliest for him is going to be that first week of May. So they have a tall task now facing Houston in this first round.”

Simply put, the Lakers do not have a clear timeline for either player. While there is at least a rough return window for Reaves, Luka’s return remains uncertain pending reevaluation once he is back in Los Angeles. That uncertainty comes at the worst possible time, with a first-round matchup looming against the Houston Rockets.

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On paper, the Lakers look like contenders, but the numbers tell a different story. With Doncic, they went 43–21. With Reaves, 36–15. However, without Doncic, that record drops to 9–8; and without Reaves, it falls to 16–14. That swing highlights just how dependent this roster is on its backcourt.

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Meanwhile, Houston enters the series with a strong record and a reputation built on defense, physicality, and depth, making this matchup far more difficult than it may have appeared earlier in the season.

That uncertainty has already shifted the narrative around the Lakers’ playoff chances. Several analysts now believe they may not survive the first round, including Kendrick Perkins, who went as far as suggesting a drastic approach.

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Kendrick Perkins gives crucial advice about Luka Doncic

“The Lakers are dead bird tall grass,” Big Perk said on First Take. According to him, LA’s season is over. For Perkins, the Lakers are going to be an easy round-one exit. Why? “You’re gonna ask a 41-year-old LeBron James to come in and lead in this tough Western Conference, to try to lead this Laker team without Luka and Austin Reaves? When the series starts, it ain’t happening. And to be honest with you, if I was the Lakers, I would just go ahead and shut Luka down for the season.”

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The reality with hamstring injuries is that they are difficult to manage, especially under playoff intensity. Even if Doncic returns, he is unlikely to be at full strength. Any limitation in mobility or explosiveness could impact his rhythm, leaving the Lakers with a version of their star that is far from peak.

Yes, the Lakers closed the regular season with momentum, but that does not erase the bigger concerns in a loaded Western Conference. Without Doncic and Reaves, LeBron will once again become the primary option.

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But at 41, this is not the same version of LeBron who carried the Cleveland Cavaliers to the 2018 Finals almost single-handedly. The idea of shutting Doncic down may exist in theory, but the Lakers are not there yet. He is expected back in Los Angeles this week for reevaluation after undergoing treatment in Spain, and the team will make a decision from there.

For now, everything hinges on timelines. With Reaves likely sidelined and Luka uncertain, the Lakers enter the playoffs needing clarity and running out of time.