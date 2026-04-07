Shams Charania Drops Major Update on Cade Cunningham’s Availability for Pistons’ Playoff Run

His MVP campaign maybe over but Cade Cunningham is far from done. He’s taken a massive step towards a return to the court to keep his team’s title chances alive. The Detroit Pistons lacked the guard’s firepower in the 123-107 loss to the Orlando Magic today but the franchise still breathed a collective sigh of relief. Following an extended absence due to a mild collapsed lung suffered on March 17, Shams Charania provided an optimistic update on NBA Today regarding the All-Star’s status for the final stretch of the season and the looming Eastern Conference playoffs.

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Cunningham was upgraded to ‘doubtful’ ahead of the Orlando matchup. However, Charania said, “He’s not going to play tonight, but I’m told he got an on-court workout in today.”

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A very positive workout seemed to give the Pistons the confidence to upgrade him. The veteran NBA insider also stated that it’s the plan going forward. “He’s going to get one over the next couple of days as well. They’re going to evaluate him every single day.”

As for his return, Charania stated, “Cade Cunningham is getting close to a return to action. There is optimism that he’s gonna be back before the season is over, potentially before the playoffs. They have three games left after tonight, but he is in a return-to-play protocol now.”

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The optimism in Detroit is palpable, as Cunningham has officially moved from stationary recovery to active basketball activities. The Pistons already secured the no.1 seed in the East and are playoff-bound for the first time in 20 years. While Detroit has managed to hold their ground without their point guard, Cade Cunningham is considered a necessity to get them far in the postseason.

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Cade Cunningham’s return means more to Detroit than MVP trophy

Averaging 24.5 points and 9.9 assists per game this season, Cade Cunningham’s individual brilliance made him a strong MVP candidate and Detroit, title contenders. Unfortunately, the collapsed lung meant he had to end the regular season at 61, thus not meeting the 65-game criteria for the end-of-season awards.

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While it’s made fans enemies of the 65-game rule for his sake, Cunningham has not let this setback distract from the main goal, which is the Larry O’Brien Trophy. In his absence, the 57-21 Pistons have not let his momentum go to waste.

In a surprising display of resilience, Daniss Jenkins has proved critics they can’t be written off yet. The Pistons have relied on his playmaking to maintain their elite half-court defense. Center, Jalen Duren has assumed a leadership role in the locker room while also taking charge on scoring.

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Cunningham’s injury, which occurred while diving for a loose ball against the Washington Wizards, initially carried a 3-to-6 week recovery window. Having now crossed the three-week mark, his participation in on-court workouts suggests his lung function has stabilized enough for high-intensity activity.

His return to the rotation would be the adrenaline the Pistons need for the postseason. It however, is crucial to ensure there’s no setbacks during this ramping up phase. If Cunningham can suit up for even one of the team’s final three regular-season games against the Bucks or Hornets, it would provide a much-needed boost for a team looking to end a two-decade title drought.