Shams Charania Faces Heat for Seemingly “Lying” About Giannis’ Involvement In Taylor Jenkins Talks

In a season already defined by organizational splintering and locker room tension, the Milwaukee Bucks find themselves at the center of a new firestorm. This time involving the credibility of the NBA’s most prominent insider. The most unpredictable of feuds this season has been between ESPN’s Shams Charania and the Milwaukee Bucks, leaving fans unable to decide who to pick between an insider who’s usually factually accurate and the very source itself. While the franchises goes through an upheaval Charania is reporting every detail of, he is facing heavy backlash from peers and fans alike for claiming that Giannis Antetokounmpo had “zero communication” with the franchise regarding the high-stakes hire of new head coach Taylor Jenkins.

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After Doc Rivers stepped down at the end of the regular season, the Milwaukee Bucks were immediately in talks with Taylor Jenkins, the recently fired head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies who was an assistant coach at the Bucks between 2018-19. The Bucks reportedly didn’t waste much time, already securing his commitment and in the process of finalizing a deal with Jenkins. Considering Jenkins’ past experience with Giannis, it begged the question if he handpicked his former assistant coach.

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On NBA Today, however, Shams Charania told Malika Andrews, “I’m not aware of any involvement from Giannis in this search process… my understanding is that there’s been zero communication between these two sides since the deadline.”

It was vague, not outrightly claiming Giannis was definitely not involved. However, his statement does contradict a pile of mounting evidence that suggest not only was the Greek Freak involved, but that he also personally met Jenkins during the hiring process.

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The pushback against Charania’s report was swift and came from other veterans within the NBA media landscape. Nathan Marzion, well known to Bucks nation for his podcast on the team, declared, “Shams is outright lying about Giannis not being involved with the hire lol.”

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Sean Wright, from ESPN and Pardon My Take, claimed, “The report from Shams here that Giannis was not involved in the Jenkins hire, and that there is no communication between the sides is entirely FALSE.” He further confirmed Giannis’ involvement, writing, “As I reported earlier this week, Antetokounmpo was involved the process and met with Jenkins on Tuesday. #Bucks brass has been adamant about working together with their superstar as they build for the future.”

Wright’s assertion had a lot more backing. And it sorted of fueled the arguement that Charania’s report is attempts portray a broken relationship between the star and the front office, potentially fueling summer trade rumors that Charania himself has been reporting since late 2025.

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Disconnect between Shams Charania and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bucks grows

Sean Wright was not the only NBA insider with deep connections suggesting a major disconnect in Charania’s sourcing. ESPN and NBC Sports regular, Jake Weinbach reported, “Giannis Antetokounmpo most likely played a role in the arrangement to secure Taylor Jenkins as Milwaukee’s next head coach. Jenkins, who has a relationship with the two-time MVP as a former assistant with the Bucks, accepted this position before other notable opportunities could arise despite the current unknowns in Milwaukee.”

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Weinbach’s report suggests that Jenkins most likely accepted the position due to that specific existing relationship. Fueling the exact rumors was Giannis Antetokounmpo himself. His Instagram Story from last Tuesday (April 16), when Bucks reps met with Jenkins seem to confirm he was in that meeting.

This just doesn’t fuel the same conspiracy theory that Giannis has a say in coaching ins-and-outs for the Bucks, a rumor he’s denied as recently as this month. It escalates the existing tensions between Charania and the entire Bucks organization.

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Throughout the 2025-26 season, the Bucks front office has clashed with Charania’s reports on Giannis potentially taking a trade out of Milwaukee. As Giannis remained in Milwaukee after the trade deadline, Doc Rivers taunted him in a press conference Before All-Star Weekend where Giannis and his brothers were the coaches of the celebrity games Charania was playing in.

“[Giannis] did inform me that he’s going to put Shams on the trading block today. And he’s just gonna listen to offers.” Rivers told a room full of reporters in February while the Bucks social media team shaded Charnaia online.

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Charania clapped back at a time Giannis invited the NBA to investigate the Bucks for allegedly tanking by shutting him down. He said on NBA Today, “The reality is this, if the Bucks spent as much time dealing with their own internal problems as they do responding to accurate reports, they wouldn’t be in the mess that they’re in right now. So I’m just focused on doing the job at the highest of levels that I possibly can. I’m just here to document and cover it the right way.”

He’d also pen a scathing article titled, “Inside the fractured relationship between Giannis and the Bucks.” Three days later, Doc would further mock him, “Shams took that so personal that he actually called the Bucks and yelled at them to take it down. The NBA calls the Bucks are like, ‘Shams wants us to tell you this, but we really don’t care.’ Then the NBA posted it. I’ve heard from 10 different people that have said, ‘Shams is going to do a revenge article on you guys, and on you.’ I was, like, ‘OK, I don’t care.’ … I read that article. I’m, like, ‘What is this article for?'”

Despite the breakdown of this media-franchise dynamic, Bucks players hint at Charania’s reports having merit.

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The latest report on Taylor Jenkins fits into this broader pattern. But the credibility of Shams Charania aside, the stakes for truth in Milwaukee have never been higher. As trade rumors involving the Knicks, Heat, and Warriors loom, the truth of Giannis’ involvement with his new coach may determine whether he remains the face of the franchise or prepares for a summer exit.