Shams Charania Reveals Why Joel Embiid Will Miss 76ers’ Play-In vs. Magic After Appendicitis Surgery

Silencing his critics will have to wait. Joel Embiid’s return to the court has once again been hit by an extended medical hiatus. His recent bout with appendicitis could directly cause a dip in the Philadelphia 76ers’ rollercoaster season. Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe have led the team up to the Play-In Tournament and they now face a high-stakes matchup against the Orlando Magic. But they’re going to be shorthanded for this one.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

NBA insider Shams Charania confirmed that Joel Embiid, will remain sidelined following an emergency appendectomy. The news effectively shifts the 76ers from a dangerous dark horse back into a desperate struggle for survival.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Charania, the timeline for a return is nowhere near imminent. “The Sixers are preparing to be without Joel Embiid for the Play-In Tournament,” he said on NBA Today. . “He’s not expected to play during the Play-In Tournament… His status is doubtful.”

The absence stems from the complications of post-surgical recovery, which involves more than just healing an incision. “My understanding is he’s in the very early stages of his recovery process from appendicitis,” Charania added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike a typical sports injury like the torn meniscus that sidelined him in 2024, an appendectomy needs to heal internally and can’t be managed with pain meds or something. As Charania confirmed, Embiid has a multi-step caution-filled recovery ahead. “He has to recover first, then there will be a separate physical part of the rehab as well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s played in only 38 games this season and yet averaged 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per contest. On one hand, he’s been a frustrated healthy scratch. Other times, his bad luck hits when the team needs him most. That leaves a void in the rotation that the Sixers need to get over the hump.

Joel Embiid’s injury luck creates mixed feelings for 76ers community

Joel Embiid has a history of missing a crucial game or two in the postseason. That usually goes very badly for the Sixers. So this news presents a grim situation for the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

But in this case, they can’t force a return through baby steps in the trainer’s room. Embiid unexpectedly needed an appendectomy on April 9. That day, the Sixers played against the healthier Houston Rockets without him and lost 113-102.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sixers barely secured the Play-In spot. They now have to fight for the seventh seed and a chance in the playoffs without Embiid. Their opponents, the Orlando Magic, have the highest free throw attempts in the league. Without a defensive stopper like Embiid, the Sixers have an uphill battle against them.

This could force them to rely on Andre Drummond, whose playoff history is marred by a poor offensive efficiency. Adam Bona is the next backup who has a strong likelihood of getting foul-baited. But at this time, Nick Nurse’s Play-In starting lineup is a mystery due to Joel’s unexpected illness.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also leaves the Sixers fanbase frustrated even if they don’t want to blame Embiid. Knee, face, and foot injuries have interrupted The Process at times when the team needs him the most. His unavailability has annoyed Shaquille O’Neal so much, he’s denounced Embiid’s big man credentials. He’s been labeled as ‘soft’ for circumstances not under his control.

Regardless of the contradictory sentiments for circumstances he can’t control, Embiid can’t be rushed to the training floor. The Sixers have to rely on Tyrese Maxey to get through the Magic, or play another game without him and hope Philadelphia can survive long enough for him to return.