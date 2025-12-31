brand-logo
Shams Charania’s Latest Nikola Jokic Injury Update Provides Relief to Nuggets

ByAdrija Mahato

Dec 30, 2025 | 7:55 PM EST

The NBA world regularly watches Nikola Jokic suit up for the Denver Nuggets. In almost every game, the Serbian big man takes the lead, charges down on his rivals, and simply destroys them. Triple-doubles feel like child’s play when the Joker makes them. However, for the next 4 weeks, we’ll have to wait to see the magic happen all over again.

On Monday, Jokic left the Kaseya Center with a left knee hyperextension. At first, many experts thought it could be an ACL injury. But no, the league just got lucky not to have lost another of its stars to the ominous fate. Now, on Tuesday, ESPN’s Shams Charania gave further updates about the 30-year-old center on SportsCenter. And to be honest, there seems to be light at the end of the dark tunnel.

Charania reported: Jokic has avoided a season-ending injury. All of his ligaments are intact, and he will be back this season. He’s going to be reevaluated after one month. His rehab, I’m told, will consist of rest and treatment.

This is a developing story…

