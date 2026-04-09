Shams Charania Says Victor Wembanyama’s Injury Can “Impact His Breathing”, Updates on Spurs Star’s Return

For the first time in a while, the San Antonio Spurs are going to experience what the postseason will be with a generational talent. Victor Wembanyama is finally playoff-bound. The Spurs are going to ensure nothing ruins that. Especially after that scare during the 76ers game where fans feared the worst. However, Shams Charania reports the Spurs are exhaling a cautious sigh of relief in this final stretch of the regular season.

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On Monday, the Spurs played against the 76ers when things took a nerve-wrecking turn in the second quarter. Wemby collided with Paul George and needed to go to the locker room multiple times. He was ruled out in the second half with a possible rib injury.

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Shams Charania reported that while the injury is painful and physically restrictive, the Spurs are optimistic about Wemby’s return before the regular season concludes this Sunday. “The good news for the Spurs is that tests showed a bad bruise to his rib, which can impact breathing, so he is day-to-day,” he told Malika Andrews.

‘A bad bruise,’ ‘can impact breathing,’ and ‘day-to-day’ doesn’t make up most people’s definition of ‘good news.’ But we have to remember that the Spurs and their fanbase are protective of the 22-year-old since his blood clot issue cut short a phenomenal season last year. They’ll take every positive sign with a grain of salt.

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Despite the discomfort, there is a clear target for his return. “There’s confidence that Victor Wembanyama will be able to play at least one of these final two games, as soon as Friday against the Dallas Mavericks at home.”

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The 7’3″ alien is currently one game shy of the NBA’s 65-game threshold required for MVP, DPOY, and All-NBA honors, all of which he’s in the running for. To qualify, he must log at least 20 minutes in one of the Spurs’ remaining two contests. “The Spurs and Victor Wembanyama are confident he’ll be able to do so, potentially on Friday,” Charania added.

Some might think why the rush. But as Shams Charania pointed out, it’s worth noting the Spurs’ history in injury management.

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Spurs have to protect Victor Wembanyama’s playoff debut

Playoff contenders don’t want to throw their franchise cornerstones right into the middle of a playoff series after an injury absence. Teams like the Warriors prioritized getting Stephen Curry reconditioned to regular games after a 27-game absence. Victor Wembanyama has no postseason experience, unaware of the fast pace, and lack of stoppages. An injury absence could further break that rhythm.

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The Spurs are avoiding exactly that with extreme caution. Since the era of David Robinson and Steve Kerr, through Tony Parker’s era, and even now, San Antonio has been the pioneer of ‘intentional caution,’ (or load management, if you will).

While Wemby is making a strong case for NBA awards averaging 24.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, and a league-leading 3.1 blocks, it has also required careful maintenance to preserve his longterm career. Earlier this season, a left calf strain sidelined him for several weeks, and more recently, he has lingering right ankle soreness.

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“The Spurs are viewing the regular season as a ramp-up period for the playoffs. And anyone who knows the Spurs and their history, it’s all about the long-term health of the player,” Charania explained. This cautious approach was evident in Wednesday’s game against Portland, where Wembanyama was ruled out despite being listed as doubtful earlier in the day. Coach Mitch Johnson echoed this sentiment, stating, “He’s improved quite a bit… but we’ll just kind of take it day by day.”

Wemby’s ability to tough it out was seen against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. Against all intent, he almost clocked 40-minutes in the overtime 136-134 loss.

The Spurs are already secure in the second spot in the West. Provided his breathing remains unobstructed, they can have a positive outlook for the playoffs, as Charania concluded, “Come playoff time, you know it’s going to be hard to keep Victor Wembanyama off the court.”