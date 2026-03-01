Shaquille O’Neal Backs Anthony Edwards After Star’s Viral NSFW Rant Towards HC Chris Finch

On Thursday, the Minnesota Timberwolves were leading the Los Angeles Clippers by the thinnest of margins with just over 1:50 remaining on the clock. And with the ball in his hands, their star guard, Anthony Edwards, had the chance to create an easy look for one of his teammates to seal the deal. However, instead of dishing out the ball to someone, Ant decided to go for glory. The result?

Well, he hit the rim as the Clippers grabbed the rebound. Minnesota’s head coach, Chris Finch, was expectedly furious, as he told Edwards to pass the ball. But that didn’t matter, as just a few moments later, with the score at 89-88 to the Wolves, the shooting guard took the game in his hands and hit a dagger of a three over two defenders to ultimately secure his team a thrilling 94-88 win over L.A.

Shortly after, Anthony Edwards was seen yelling, “That’s what I do… That’s what I f——- do,” in head coach Finch’s face.

Now, while a few fans were hyped up to see the 24-year-old prove his worth and decision-making, most didn’t like the guard’s gesture towards the coach. However, that hasn’t stopped the Diesel, Shaquille O’Neal, from extending his support toward Edwards.

“That must play a factor, respect. They come respectfully; it doesn’t matter what they say, as long as your job gets done,” Shaq said. “I’ve seen that before. I’ve been involved with that, but I like playing with a guy like that. Kobe was like that. D Wade was, like, that Penny Hardaway. It was like, you need that guy that says, ‘Hey, man, I’m taking the last shot.’ I don’t care what anybody says. But again, as long as it’s respectful, it doesn’t matter.”

Having played alongside one of the most clutch players of all-time, the late Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal knows the importance of having a player like Anthony Edwards on the team. Someone who can step up and take the risk while having what it takes to live with it when the shot doesn’t go in. And it’s quite evident that Ant-Man is that guy. This is exactly why, when it came to taking a modern player’s name who could have played in his era, Shaq had chosen Edwards last year.

And while many believe Edwards seemingly lacks the quality of being respectful, the Timberwolves head coach was quite chill about the whole incident.

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch clarifies his stance on the Anthony Edwards incident

Ever since Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch and Anthony Edwards got into a heated moment on the sidelines during Thursday’s win over the LA Clippers, the NBA world has been divided. And to settle the debate, Finch decided to weigh in himself.

“Listen, we’re both fiery competitors,” Finch said. “It’s been part of our relationship since Day 1. We have a phenomenally talented player who makes great shots, and he’s a closer. He’s taken major strides in that department, and we’re lucky to have him. This is not the first game-winning shot that he’s made for us this season. But he also has the burden of responsibility of making his teammates better and making the right play.”

“That’s what we’re preaching to him all the time. He’s really emotional. I’m emotional. We say these things to each other, and we move on; we don’t take it personally. I didn’t think the comments after the game were mean-spirited; I thought he was just kind of joking around. We just jab back and forth with each other. These guys are super competitive; they’re very prideful. Sometimes you gotta stoke that fire, and sometimes it comes back on you, but that’s part of it.”

The Minnesota head coach simply shut down all the talk of him and Anthony Edwards being in an altercation. Rather, he pointed out that such chirping happens all the time in sports. Edwards also had similar thoughts that he shared in his postgame media scrum.

“Me and my coach got the best relationship ever,” Ant said. “He be right most of the time. 98 percent of the time, he be right. He told me to pass the ball tonight and I should have passed it. But I shot it instead, and it went win. The basketball gods was on my side tonight.”

So, for these two who have been together for six seasons now, several such moments are yet to come, and it’s clear they shouldn’t be blown out of proportion.