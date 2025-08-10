brand-logo
Shaquille O’Neal Has No Words for Shedeur Sanders’ Gesture After LeBron James’ Demand

ByShweta Das

Aug 10, 2025 | 11:12 AM EDT

Shedeur Sanders may be a fifth-round rookie, but he’s already moving like a veteran, on and off the field. After his jaw-dropping 75-yard touchdown dime at Browns minicamp went viral, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal shared the clip on his Instagram story, originally posted by Snoop Dogg.

The caption read: “The side of Shedeur Sanders the media doesn’t want you to see…” Shaq didn’t add a single word, he didn’t need to. More than 100 people displaced by a local fire were back together, smiling, eating free food, getting haircuts, and playing football- with Shedeur right in the middle of it. “It’s bigger than football here,” Sanders said.

He organized the entire event in five days. Shedeur’s actions are louder than any social post. Shaq noticed. And instead of speaking, he just let the moment speak for itself.

This a Developing Story…

Does Shedeur Sanders' off-field impact make him a role model for the next generation of athletes?

