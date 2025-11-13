Shaquille O’Neal Questions DeAndre Ayton’s $16.6M Salary After 6-Point Half vs OKC Thunder

So much for last season’s championship glow. The OKC Thunder just steamrolled a LeBron-less Lakers squad 121–92 on Wednesday night, stretching their win streak to four and climbing to a 12–1 record while the Lakers slipped to 8–4. JJ Redick likely saw this coming, he braced for a LeBron-less rough patch by adding Jake LaRavia, DeAndre Ayton, and Marcus Smart in the offseason to boost depth. On paper, it looked like a genius move; in practice, OKC turned that paper into confetti.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On ESPN, Shaquille O’Neal didn’t hold back while dissecting DeAndre Ayton’s performance against OKC, questioning is he is worth his $16.6 million contract. Watching the replay, Shaq said:

“You have to make plays for yourself. I know it’s not your play. Listen, we don’t pay you all that money. I just stand around and watch Luka shoot. If the guard has a ball, and he’s not aggressive, not doing anything, be aggressive. Right here. Stay. Stop! Get in front of him! Stop! Come on, Ernie. Come on, Ernie. Six points is not enough for me, too. He needs to learn how, especially when the play breaks down to make opportunities for himself. Because two things happen. When you duck in, you even get the ball and get- You file the go to the line or you get filed and put your team in a penalty and stuff like that. He needs to pull it a little bit.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Deandre Ayton’s night wasn’t exactly headline material: six points, five rebounds, and a whole lot of Shaq side-eye. It wasn’t enough for the Lakers, and definitely not enough for the big man watching from the ESPN desk. Luka Dončić did his part with 19 points, seven boards, and seven assists, helping LA jump to an early lead alongside Ayton’s opening buckets.

Imago Credits: Imagn

Rui Hachimura even buried a three to stretch it, but then Shai Gilgeous-Alexander happened. Still, one off night doesn’t rewrite Ayton’s story. He’s been a steady piece for the Lakers so far, though Shaq clearly wants to see him play like he’s worth every cent of that $16.6 million deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayton’s Lakers deal might just be one of those rare NBA moves that works out for both sides, depending on how you look at it. The big man inked a two-year, $16.6 million contract with a player option, a massive pay cut from the $35.5 million he was set to make with Portland. But that’s the beauty of a well-timed buyout. Ayton wanted out of Rip City, the Blazers wanted to save some cash and make room for their younger bigs, and the Lakers? They got a starting-caliber center at a discount price.

For the Lakers, it’s a low-risk, high-reward move. They dodged the cap-crunch nightmare that would’ve come with absorbing Ayton’s old deal and still managed to snag a legit pick-and-roll partner for Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves. Meanwhile, Ayton gets $34 million across two seasons between his buyout and L.A. deal, plus a fresh start in Hollywood instead of being stuck in Portland’s rebuild. While tonight wasn’t his best showing, Ayton has made it clear he’s not here to play like a bargain-bin pickup, he’s out to prove he’s worth every dollar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

DeAndre Ayton: The discount deal who’s playing like a premium star

It’s no secret: Ayton knows what’s wrong with the Lakers. Overconfidence. But while others bask in that Hollywood hype, the big man has quietly been grinding to flip the script. Ignore tonight’s off game, and you’ll see a guy who’s been the heartbeat of L.A.’s frontcourt this season. Just ask the Spurs, who got a front-row seat to his resurgence when the Lakers edged them 118–116 to stretch their win streak to five.

Against San Antonio, Ayton wasn’t just good, he was commanding. He put up 22 points and 10 rebounds, but that’s only half the story. From tip-off, he set the tone, even winning the jump ball against 7’4” Victor Wembanyama. His energy carried through the game, anchoring both ends of the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

JJ Redick couldn’t help but gush postgame, saying, “He’s had a phenomenal start to the year. He has embraced his teammates, he’s embracing his role, he’s sacrificed in terms of just being a screener and getting his guys open. He’s finding the spots, he’s just in a really comfortable rhythm right now.”

And Redick’s not wrong. On an $8.1 million deal, Ayton’s putting up All-Star-level numbers—16.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, shooting a ridiculous 67.5% from the field (fourth in the league). For a so-called “discount signing,” that’s a major return on investment. At this rate, Ayton might just turn that bargain contract into a short-lived deal, because if he keeps this up, declining his player option and testing free agency could be the next smart move in his redemption arc.