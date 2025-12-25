Shaquille O’Neal Shares Surprising Take on Karl-Anthony Towns’ Role With Knicks Amid Trade Rumors

The New York Knicks‘ 58th appearance in the NBA Christmas Day games isn’t going as planned. They’re going against the seventh seed of the East, the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, the game is far from going smoothly. Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns is making headlines for Shaquille O’Neal. Sure, Jalen Brunson, the face of the franchise, is having an MVP-worthy season. But for Shaq, it’s KAT who will make a difference for the Knicks.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During the Dec 25 special games, Shaq made a crucial statement. “As much as we marvel over Jalen Brunson. KAT is going to be the key,” O’Neal said. “Whether they get to the next level. I mean, championship or not. He’s not to play. Well, I have to dominate. And he’s not consistent.”

Karl-Anthony Towns stands at the center of New York’s ambitions, reshaping the Knicks’ offense with finesse and force. As a stretch big who scores, shoots, and creates, he amplifies Jalen Brunson’s brilliance rather than competing with it. Moreover, the trade that brought him in erased the void left by Julius Randle. Consequently, defenders stretch wider, lanes open cleaner, and wings like Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby feast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credit: IMAGN IMAGES

Offensively, Towns lives in control. Nightly lines hover around 22.3 points and 11.7 rebounds, but the numbers tell only half the story. His three-point touch bends coverages, while his comfort in pick-and-roll actions keeps the ball humming. Turnovers stay low. The Knicks now flow with purpose, operating in a space that previously never existed.

Defensively, the questions are quieter. Improved positioning and sharper reads have eased worries about rim duty and screen coverage. Dependence on Mitchell Robinson feels optional, not necessary. Towns’ flexibility across the frontcourt complements New York’s wing-heavy identity, echoing his successful partnership with Rudy Gobert years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most importantly, Towns accepts the supporting star lane behind Jalen Brunson. That balance fuels deep playoff dreams, sustained contention, and a legitimate belief in the Eastern Conference. But interestingly enough, the New York Knicks and KAT haven’t confirmed a future together.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Karl-Anthony Towns might have quite a few landing spots in case he gets traded

The opening night of the 2025 NBA Draft has passed, yet roster chess has only begun. With free agency still sealed, trades steal the spotlight. Kevin Durant, Kristaps Porzingis, CJ McCollum, and Jrue Holiday already shuffled the board.

Therefore, executives are circling again, and one name echoing louder is Karl-Anthony Towns. His New York chapter flashed promise, although postseason stretches raised eyebrows. Talent like his, however, never waits quietly.

Towns delivered a thunderous 2024 to 25 campaign that screams value. Efficiency followed with pristine 52.6, 42, and 82.9 splits. Seven-foot skill packages remain rare currency. Hence, a hefty price tag feels logical. All it takes is one team craving offense, spacing, and star gravity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Detroit surfaces first. Pairing Towns with Cade Cunningham solves spacing and supplies a legitimate offensive partner for a rising group. Next comes Los Angeles.

Imago Feb 20, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts to a play on the court against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

A Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Towns trio could overwhelm scoreboards, defense be damned. Even the Golden State Warriors lurk, with sacrifice looming. Yet Stephen Curry running pick and pop with Karl-Anthony Towns sounds terrifying. Steve Kerr would weaponize every inch of space left.

ADVERTISEMENT

Christmas lights flicker, yet uncertainty glows brighter at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks lean on Karl-Anthony Towns as both present fuel and a future question mark. His skill set lifts Jalen Brunson, stretches defenses, and steadies New York’s identity. Still, whispers of movement grow louder after the draft buzz. Detroit tempts, and Los Angeles dreams; most importantly, the Dubs imagine chaos. One truth remains. Wherever Towns lands, expectations follow, loudly and relentlessly.