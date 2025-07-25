Shaquille O’Neal Drops Major Update About Partnership With $20.2B Investors

Shaquille O’Neal—larger than life on and off the court—has always turned struggle into strength. He broke rims, shattered records, and bulldozed his way through defenses, but his biggest flex might be what he’s building off the hardwood. His latest move? Teaming up with Campus.edu for Shaq Scholars, a bold initiative that offers young dreamers a debt-free shot at a business degree. It’s vintage Shaq: powerful, generous, and built to last. If all goes to plan, this project won’t just change classrooms—it could change locker rooms too, as a new wave of leaders and hoopers rise from the roots he’s nurturing.

Shaq Scholars, powered by the former Lakers center in partnership with Campus.edu, isn’t just another education program—it’s a full-circle mission to redefine access to higher education. Through a tuition- and debt-free pathway to an associate degree in Business Administration, students gain more than a diploma. They grow as leaders, sharpen their business minds, and build networks that matter. With core values like Stay Rooted, Enjoy the Journey, Always Be Learning, and Be Number One, the initiative pushes students to strive not just for success—but for significance, empowering them to create real change in their communities and beyond.

“Potential only takes us so far. The future belongs to those who channel their gifts, transforming their vision into reality. To those who challenge the status quo and refuse to fear failure,” said Shaq on Instargram. “I was blessed to have people in my life who gave me the keys to unlock my potential. Who taught me the value of hard work, perseverance, and how to harness my gifts to make my dreams come true. Now, I’m passing these values on to the next generation of world changers. To the next generation of creators. Leaders. Inventors. Disruptors. Because the world… isn’t gonna change itself.”

