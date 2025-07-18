Shaquille O’Neal Risks Breaking Klay Thompson’s Heart Over Megan Thee Stallion Amid Traumatic Reminder

Is heartbreak about to check into the NBA’s offseason? Klay Thompson—yes, the four-time champ and once-silent assassin of the Warriors backcourt—is suddenly trending for something far beyond three-point arcs and buzzer-beaters. His name’s been floating all over podcasts and timelines lately, not for basketball wizardry, but for a romance that no one quite saw coming. Enter Megan Thee Stallion, one of the music world’s most magnetic forces, now reportedly in Klay’s orbit. And fans haven’t missed a beat, digging through every sideline shot and social media breadcrumb to decode what’s really going on between the two.

But just as fans were adjusting to the idea of this new duo, an even bigger voice stepped into the mix. One that doesn’t just tower in stature, but in basketball folklore too; Shaquille O’Neal. And like only Shaq can, he turned the couple’s buzz into something that sounded a lot like a wager.

The speculation hit a high on July 16, when Megan and Klay made their first official appearance as a couple. They stepped onto the red carpet at Gotham Hall like a scene out of a movie, with Klay Thompson looking dapper in black, and Megan stealing the spotlight in a sleek black halter neck dress. The sight of them hand-in-hand not only made headlines, it practically hijacked social media. Naturally, the moment found its way into Shaq’s The Big Podcast, where host Adam Lefkoe brought up the unexpected pairing. And in true Shaq fashion, the Hall of Famer didn’t hold back. “Six weeks,” he said, setting an imaginary clock on the couple’s shelf life.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lefkoe explained Shaq’s comment, likening it to a DraftKings-style summer betting line, and double-checked if the big man really thought the romance wouldn’t last past fall. “Six weeks,” Shaq repeated without blinking. Then came a curveball from none other than Mike Tyson, who was a guest on the show, and in true Mike fashion, was clueless about who Klay Thompson even was. Still, Tyson brought up a deeper point. “Come on. I’m not. Listen, man, she got shot for that. That might last a long time. You know six weeks ain’t nothing. She got shot. So you got to give her some credit. You got to give a little credit that he might got some staying power with that,” he said, referring to Megan’s past trauma.

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So what now? Is Shaq playing heartbreaker, or just calling it like he sees it? Either way, the clock is ticking, and the world’s watching this high-profile love story unfold—one podcast prediction at a time. However, Megan Thee Stallion’s recent comments are nothing but hope for this relationship.

Megan Thee Stallion’s great compliment for Klay Thompson

If there were any doubts about Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson being the real deal, their red carpet moment at a recent gala put them all to rest. The two looked completely wrapped up in each other—arms around one another, wide smiles, and a vibe that screamed we’re happy and we know it. And when Megan spoke to PEOPLE at the event, it became even clearer just how strong their connection really is.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Of course, fans were itching to know how this power couple first crossed paths. Megan didn’t spill all the tea, but she did give us a taste. “Oh, we met and it was such a meet-cute, it was like a f—— movie. I won’t tell you how and I won’t tell you well, but it was a movie,” she said, keeping the mystery alive. But when it came to describing her man, the rapper didn’t hold back.

She called Klay the “nicest person I’ve ever met in my life.” That’s no small compliment coming from someone as bold and self-assured as Megan. She even admitted, “This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy,” Megan opened up in a chat with Page Six. And it’s not one-sided either. Megan shared that Klay feels just as thankful to have her by his side—a reminder that when kindness meets chemistry, the results can be something truly special. From the looks and feels of it, the couple might go a far, long way beyond Shaquille O’Neal’s prediction.