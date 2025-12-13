Shaquille O’Neal’s NIL Stance Becomes a Threat to Adam Silver’s NBA Drafts

Cooper Flagg became a millionaire before playing a single NBA game. Then projected No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa is set to earn $4.4 million through Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals. That shift has redefined college basketball, offering stars real financial security even before a shot in the NBA. In today’s landscape, if Shaquille O’Neal were at LSU, guess how much he would have cashed in on NIL power?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As a business mogul who later understood how to really use money to build wealth, Shaq feels he wouldn’t have gone for the one-and-done approach if NIL deals existed. With the storm he brought over to LSU, the Big Diesel is aware that he would be one of the highest-earning athletes in college. Then why settle for less by going to the NBA?

“I would try to get as much education when it comes to business as I can,” Shaq said on the Dan Patrick Show.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, let’s just say I’m making $10 million a year from NIL deals. I’m going to stay. That’s 30 million right there. I’m going to have 30 million in the bank, and I’m going to have the knowledge of what to do with this 30 million.” By simple logic, it does make sense.

Imago Sport Bilder des Tages Former American basketball player Shaquille O Neal speaks to the press during an event at the UFC Hall of Fame in Las Vegas, USA, 26 June 2025. Shaquille O Neal at the UFC Hall of Fame ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xOctavioxGuzmánx AME8987 20250627-55017248027_1

First-round picks can only sign a standard four-year rookie-scale contract, with the last two years being a team option. So even if someone like Victor Wembanyama, the 2023 pick, becomes an MVP this year, he isn’t eligible to sign a massive contract starting from his fourth season. However, it’s those four years of service that become critical in positioning yourself to sign luxurious extensions.

ADVERTISEMENT

From a purely financial standpoint, Paolo Banchero would be 26 before earning an average of $48 million through his extension with the Orlando Magic had he spent three years in college.

With one year of college, he stands to make that figure at 24, while still earning $15 million through his rookie-scale contract. The big advantage is knowledge. At the same time, players can learn to manage and sustain wealth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

But the NBA has rookies go through a financial literacy course to help them transition. So, for the lottery picks, skipping the league for NIL deals depends entirely on how much they value knowledge. However, this does threaten anything below that.

Adam Silver could very well have a conundrum on his hands

Shaquille O’Neal isn’t entirely wrong to think NIL deals can be an incentive to stay longer in college. For late first-round picks, the disparity between NIL deals and rookie contracts isn’t much. Furthermore, for the second-round or two-way players, they could actually stand to earn more by just staying in college.

ADVERTISEMENT

The advantage of delaying their draft eligibility is to earn guaranteed money. If players can remain prominent figures on their college teams, the NIL deals won’t stop. But in the NBA, they wouldn’t have a guaranteed spot on the roster.

If they lose out, there’s no going back to college. That’s where players could opt to grow their games while also earning steady money through NIL deals instead of going to the NBA. Can Adam Silver do anything about this?

Virtually, aside from raising their contract valuations, the NBA Commissioner can’t do anything else. For basketball players, staying in the college circuits for three years could benefit their game, raising the likelihood of possibly being high first-round picks and signing larger guaranteed contracts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The temptations to choose NIL over the NBA are far closer than they seem. Aside from the top-ranked players, college athletes could see NIL deals as a practical solution to build a stable foundation before they take a shot at the NBA. Because only a player makes it to the league, there’s no place higher to go. And if they fall, climbing back is a strenuous task, which is why a lot of players opt to play overseas.

It’s a fine line at the moment. But Adam Silver won’t have to fear missing out on the big names, at least until NIL deals remain contained.