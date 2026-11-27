Few NBA legends are as universally respected for their dominance as Shaquille O’Neal. But Terrence Ross recently put that reputation to the test with a take that immediately sparked reactions across the basketball community. While the former Raptors and Magic guard acknowledged Shaq’s Hall of Fame credentials, he still labeled the four-time NBA champion overrated. And it didn’t take long for former players and even O’Neal’s own son to make their feelings known.

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In an episode of the Off The Rip podcast, Terrence Ross made a stunning remark about Shaq.

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“This is a hill I’m willing to die on. Shaq to me is a premier Hall of Famer, first ballot, no question. One of the greatest centers to ever live and breathe,” Ross said. “I feel for as great as he is now currently, he’s still overrated. I think he’s overrated.”

Of course, his comments were not well-received in the NBA community. Complex Sports compiled the reactions of various NBA-related figures after Ross’s remarks went viral. The most important reaction perhaps came from O’Neal’s own son.

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“Stay off the drugs kids,” wrote Shareef O’Neal, reacting to Terrence Ross’ controversial take.

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Shareef O’Neal is Shaq’s son with his ex-wife Shaunie Henderson. He works behind the scenes helping Reebok and is the creative strategist/director for the Shaq brand as well. As the legend’s son, O’Neal knows his father perhaps most intimately.

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He wasn’t the only one to comment on Ross’ take, though.

“He high yall!” wrote former NBA player Kenyon Martin Sr.

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Martin Sr. played 15 seasons in the league with teams such as the New Jersey Nets, Denver Nuggets, as well as the New York Knicks. His reaction may be warranted since Ross argued that O’Neal’s dominance did not last long enough to justify him as the greatest player out there.

Ross explained that Shaq only has one MVP as a center and no DPOY awards. However, Rudy Gobert has 4 DPOY awards, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has 6 MVP awards. Ross argued that O’Neal should have had a more dominant stretch in terms of awards, as Gobert did defensively, and Abdul-Jabbar did with his MVP awards. Many would agree that this stat alone does not do enough to discredit Shaquille O’Neal.

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“Everyone’s entitled to an opinion even though it may sound crazy and not be right,” wrote Thaddeus Young reacting to Ross’ take.

Terrence Ross also claimed that Victor Wembanyama would be a better defender than Shaquille O’Neal. He claimed that Wemby would be able to outdo O’Neal, especially defensively. In fact, he felt that the French icon was even better than Ben Wallace.

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“God bless America!!!! This is Ridiculous,” hilariously reacted Kendrick Perkins.

Thus, Ross was ridiculed by many in the NBA community. This is especially true for ex-NBA players such as Rudy Gay, who simply wrote a comment saying, “Freedom of speech”, accompanied by laughing emojis.

O’Neal’s career speaks for itself. He was one of the most dominant figures in the NBA and earned four NBA championships in his career. Perhaps it’s his tenure and legacy that have helped him earn many admirers within the NBA community. The giant doesn’t even need to defend himself; everyone else will do it for him.

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That being said, O’Neal has yet to publicly respond to Terrence Ross’s comments about his career and abilities.

Ross may stand by his opinion, but the reaction suggests he has a long way to go before convincing the NBA community that Shaquille O’Neal is overrated. From Kenyon Martin Sr. and Kendrick Perkins to Shaq’s own son, the former Lakers superstar’s supporters were quick to dismiss the argument.

With four championships, an MVP award, and one of the most dominant peaks the league has ever witnessed, O’Neal’s legacy hardly needs defending. And for now, Ross appears to be fighting a losing battle against it.