“She’s Done” – LeBron James Confirms Wife Savannah’s Role in Daughter Zhuri Ditching Family Business

Whenever the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Golden State Warriors, it’s a happening affair. Just this time around, the spotlight wasn’t on the superstars on both rosters, but rather on LeBron James’ daughter Zhuri James, especially after the 11-year-old made the first assist of the night to her father.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

James’ youngest child joined him on the court before the Purple & Gold’s 129-101 win over the Warriors, making an over-the-head trick shot and then throwing a lob toward her father, which the 41-year-old dunked with both hands. Zhuri James also showcased some fancy handles courtside before the moment with her dad, which led many to wonder whether she could also join her brothers in following in their dad’s footsteps.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, King James shut down those speculations pretty quickly after the game.

“She’s a volleyball player,” James said. “Don’t get my wife mad. My wife is done with this basketball s—. She won’t have another one. She’s done with it. She’s a volleyball player. But she’s been around the game for a while. So she do got good handles. She got a good form too. But my wife ain’t playing that, not another one. She said, that’s it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Savannah James is a proud mother as well as a supportive wife, it seems she’s made it clear that she doesn’t want another hooper in the house, at least for now. After all, she has seen the immense pressure her two sons have to brave through.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Meanwhile, LeBron James further revealed that this was the first time his daughter had joined him on a road trip and called her his “good-luck charm”. The father and daughter duo did get to spend a lot of quality time together before the game as the pair visited Alcatraz and the Golden Gate Bridge on Saturday before enjoying a lovely dinner following Los Angeles’ emphatic win over the Warriors, which helped them snap their three-game skid.

ADVERTISEMENT

LeBron James reflects on a rare weekend with his daughter amidst the ongoing season

Perks and constraints come with everything, and the NBA is no different. For many athletes, one of the hardest parts is having to stay away from their families for months, leading to several missed special moments, something LeBron James knows all too well.

“I … miss a lot of moments spending time with my kids because of my career,” James said. “… Over the course of my career, anytime I get moments with them, either individually, two of them, three of them all together, whatever the case may be, it’s always special for me. To have my daughter want to come on the road… it was pretty cool. It was awesome.”

ADVERTISEMENT

USA Today via Reuters Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; West guard Bronny James (6) poses for a family photo with grandmother Gloria Marie James, mother Savannah James , brother Bryce Maximus James, sister Zhuri Nova James and father LeBron James following the McDonald’s All American Boy’s high school basketball game at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of road games, it seems like Zhuri James is heading to Denver with the rest of the Lakers squad, as Austin Reaves interrupted James to say, “She’s going to Denver.” To which LeBron said, “Don’t say that too loud, because she’ll definitely be like, ‘Dad, can I go to Denver?'”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it was too late. Zhuri had apparently already asked around about the next road trip by then.