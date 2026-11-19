Just twenty-four hours after promising to keep his emotions in check, Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic fell right back into the same trap, unraveling mentally during a shocking 109-97 home defeat to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena. Instead of extending their nine-game winning streak and securing their first 10-game tear since the 2019–20 championship campaign, the Lakers suffered a blowout embarrassment. The frustration of the night had been boiling over long before the final buzzer, evident from Doncic’s running battles with the officiating crew.

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The tension first boiled over at the end of the first half. After heaving a three-quarter-court shot that nearly dropped at the buzzer, Doncic walked toward the tunnel and muttered a remark under his breath as he passed referee Tre Maddox. Maddox immediately stopped in his tracks, wheeling around to confront the Slovenian guard with a sharp, “What’d you say?”

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Before the confrontation could escalate further, the Lakers assistant coach stepped in to separate the two and guide an annoyed, visibly trigger-happy Doncic off the floor.

The friction carried unmistakable history. Earlier this year in March, the NBA fined Doncic $50,000 for flashing a “money” gesture by rubbing his fingers together toward Maddox following a disputed foul against the New York Knicks.

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In tonight’s game, with about 10 minutes in the third quarter, Doncic’s frustration shifted toward female official Dannica Baroody, after she assessed another technical foul against the Lakers bench. Doncic continued jawing at the officiating crew, shouting, “IT’S NOT ABOUT YOU,” loud enough for the whole arena to hear, while Baroody responded firmly, “Just don’t know when to stop.”

Another heated sideline exchange overshadowed the action on the court when there was 4:25 remaining in the third. Baroody issued a direct warning to the visibly agitated guard: “You need to stop, just stop.”

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Doncic fired back and walked away, but cameras caught him seemingly saying, “She’s so bad!”

The meltdown stood in stark contrast to Doncic’s own words following Tuesday’s 118-114 overtime escape against the Charlotte Hornets. In that game, early foul trouble and physical defense had rattled his rhythm before Quentin Grimes rescued Los Angeles with 47 points.

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Bill Simmons must have jinxed it. Speaking after Tuesday’s win, Doncic had openly admitted that his composure needed to improve.

“Yeah, I got to do a better job, staying locked into the game. You know, there was a lot of frustration. I can’t let this happen to me.”

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Against Utah, however, that lesson lasted less than three quarters.

Lakers’ fourth-quarter collapse weighs on Luka Doncic

Once Doncic lost his composure, the Lakers’ offense completely unraveled against a Jazz squad that entered the week with a 1-13 record before knocking off both Los Angeles teams in back-to-back nights.

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Playing without injured guard Austin Reaves for a third consecutive game due to a bruised heel, the Lakers shot a season-worst 38.2% from the field (34-for-89) and just 27.3% from beyond the arc (9-for-33), falling to 13-3 on the season.

A day ago, Doncic was disappointed with his 36 points against the Hornets. Tonight, his streak of 30+ point games ended at 11 when he finished with 29 points, seven assists, and five rebounds, while struggling on a 10-for-28 shooting night (2-for-12 from three-point range) and committing nine of the team’s 17 turnovers.

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Speaking to reporters afterward, Doncic offered another blunt assessment of his performance and leadership.

“Honestly, I just got to do way better than this. This is unacceptable for my part. Got to lead the team in better ways. So just got to look at this game, gotta move on and learn from this.”

Quentin Grimes followed up his historic Tuesday outburst with 20 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, while Collin Sexton added 12 points and Walker Kessler posted a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double against his former team in his return from leg soreness.

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Still, cold shooting from the bench, including a 1-for-10 night from Sandro Mamukelashvili, left Los Angeles vulnerable.

After Grimes tied the game at 83 with a driving layup at the 8:19 mark of the fourth quarter, Utah seized complete control with a decisive 15-0 run over three and a half minutes to build a 98-83 advantage.

Keyonte George helped the Jazz improve to a 3-13 record with 30 points, while Ace Bailey poured in 10 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter, and former Laker Svi Mykhailiuk added 15 points off the bench.

The Lakers have till Friday to regroup before hosting the Sacramento Kings.