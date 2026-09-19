Shirtless Florida Man Fined for Smashing Taxi During Knicks Playoff Riot During NBA Finals: “I Was Being Stupid”

A 21-year-old Florida man who was involved in the riots during the New York Knicks’ historic Game 4 comeback was convicted three months after the incident. Saul Vargas went viral in clips showing him shirtless, smashing up a New York City taxi during the brawls in Manhattan during the NBA Finals. The St. Cloud resident appeared in a Manhattan courtroom after taking a plea deal for disorderly conduct and being ordered to pay $500 in restitution.

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The incident occurred on June 11, in the immediate hours following Game 4 of the NBA Finals, when thousands of fans flooded Midtown Manhattan . The Knicks had just erased a record 29-point deficit to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 107-106, capped off by OG Anunoby’s game-winning tip-in with 1.2 seconds remaining . The dramatic victory set up the franchise’s first NBA title since 1973, but the immediate aftermath near Madison Square Garden descended into violent pandemonium .

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Vargas was caught on camera shirtless, jumping on the hood and roof of a yellow cab and shattering its front windshield at 36th Street and Seventh Avenue . Wearing a red T-shirt and headphones to his court appearance, Vargas expressed remorse while exiting the building .

“I just want to be 21,” Vargas told reporters outside the courtroom . “At the end of the day, I’m 21. I was being a kid, I was being stupid. It was my birthday, I was trying to have fun but that’s not a good excuse .”

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Vargas also apologized to the 59-year-old taxi driver, Noureddine Bitat, who was caught in the middle of the raging mob.

“To the taxi driver, I do apologize,” Vargas added . “It’s something no driver should have to go through .”

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It doesn’t end at the fine. Vargas is scheduled for a virtual compliance hearing on November 25 .

Knicks loyalists on social media were hardly placated when he claimed he carried out the destruction simply because he wanted to celebrate his birthday. To many, he didn’t show reasonable remorse for giving the fanbase a bad rep.

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New York brawlers face repercussions after Knicks’ championship

After almost every postseason game, the streets of Manhattan descended into chaos. Spurs fans were physically assaulted, and even Victor Wembanyama and his teammates were subjected to harassment.

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The attack on the taxi occurred around 12:30 a.m. when an unruly crowd swarmed Bitat’s vehicle . According to Bitat, rioters grabbed him by the neck, pulled him out of his cab, and punched him in the head before opening his doors and trunk while chanting “Knicks in five!”

The Algerian immigrant, who suffered a diabetic attack during the assault and was left deeply traumatized, stated he felt “lucky to be alive.” He told the media he planned to quit driving entirely due to the extreme danger .

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As video of the destruction went viral online, showing multiple individuals perched atop the wrecked taxicab, the NYPD launched an investigation to identify the perpetrators.



Vargas, who was headed back home to Florida, surrendered to officers at the 42nd Precinct in the Bronx after discovering he was wanted on criminal mischief charges.

The violent outburst was part of a broader wave of civil unrest that gripped New York City following the Game 4 miracle comeback and the rest of the postseason run. The NYPD made 56 arrests that night for offenses including assault on a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal mischief, with 41 individuals receiving summonses.



Elsewhere in the city, riot police responded to Times Square, where crowds overturned and damaged school buses.

Despite team owner James Dolan’s pleas for fans to celebrate safely, the streets remained chaotic until the Knicks officially clinched the championship in Game 5 two nights later.



While the city eventually shifted its focus to a victory parade down the Canyon of Heroes, individuals like Vargas are now facing legal accountability for the destruction left in their wake.