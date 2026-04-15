“Shocked That It Didn’t Bite”: Stephen A. Smith Not Happy With Knicks Star’s Antics With Snake Before Playoffs

Every NBA fan base has its own language of fear. For Knicks fans, it starts with injury reports, the word “missed,” and anything within arm’s reach of Mitchell Robinson. So when the center posted a Snapchat video of himself picking up a snake in his backyard and naming it Jeff just days before the playoffs, most of the NBA found it hilarious. Super Knicks fan Stephen A. Smith did not. He saw it as a near-disaster.

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Smith addressed the clip on ESPN’s First Take on Wednesday alongside Brian Windhorst, with the energy of someone who has watched far too many Robinson injury updates over the years. “How can I be nice to say this?” Smith opened. “Mitchell Robinson has missed entirely too much action in his career. To be messing around with snakes, with our luck when it comes to Mitchell Robinson, as a Knicks fan, the damn thing would have bit him, and he’d have been out for the playoffs. Shocked that it didn’t bite him, and we weren’t sitting here this morning, breaking news. Mitchell Robinson is going to miss the playoffs.”

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The video itself is as low-stakes as Robinson’s reaction to it. Posted to Snapchat on Monday, it showed him calmly picking up a small snake he had nearly stepped on in his backyard. “Caught me a snake… think I’m gonna name ya Jeff,” he said before he switched to a high-pitched voice: “My name is Jeff.” He handled the snake without any visible concern, then released it back into the grass. The clip circulated widely within NBA circles, and most of the league’s fan base treated it as classic Robinson content, lighthearted, a little chaotic, and completely on-brand for a player with one of the NBA’s most distinctive social media presences.

Robinson is no stranger to snake encounters. In 2025, he revealed he had found one and joked about pranking the then-head coach Tom Thibodeau by placing it on his desk. His reaction to reptiles, it turns out, is far calmer than the reaction of Knicks fans watching him handle them.

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Smith’s anxiety has a statistical basis. The center played in 60 games during the 2025-26 regular season, his most complete season in years after missing 116 games across the previous two seasons due to recurring ankle injuries. He averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.2 offensive boards, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 72.3% from the field. When healthy, those numbers place him among the league’s most efficient interior players and one of the Knicks’ most important defensive anchors.

The qualifier, however, is always “when healthy.” Entering the playoffs, he is managing a left ankle injury that caused him to miss the final two regular-season games. The team expects him to be available for New York’s first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, but the fact that the snake video surfaced while he was listed as day-to-day gave Smith’s reaction its edge.

The Snake Didn’t Bite Mitchell Robinson. Something Already Did.

Stephen A. Smith’s bit landed because it is built on something real. The premise of his First Take reaction, that Robinson exists in a constant state of potential injury and that Knicks fans treat every off-court moment like a threat assessment, is not an exaggeration. It reflects the reality of the last three seasons.

The snake itself was a non-issue. Robinson picked it up, named it Jeff, and let it go without incident. The same cannot be said for his left ankle, the injury that sidelined him to end the regular season. The video of him handling a snake in his backyard went up while he was still officially listed as day-to-day for those games. The clip that made the NBA world laugh was posted by a player who is managing an injury that, if it had been named anything other than “ankle,” would have generated the exact First Take segment Smith described in hypothetical terms.

The big man does not need to score to impact a playoff series. He needs to stay on the floor. Smith’s “potpourri” comment landed as a joke, but it also doubled as a career summary. The most dangerous thing in Robinson’s backyard that day was not the snake he calmly released into the grass. It was the ankle he carried out there with him.