“Should Be Ashamed”: Stephen A. Smith Sounds Off on Enes Kanter’s Controversial Video & Trans Athlete Debate

Three years ago, former NBA center Enes Kanter joked on FOX News that all it would take for him to make the WNBA was a wig and a new name. This week, that old comment resurfaced in a new form when Kanter posted a video on X declaring himself a prospect for the 2027 WNBA Draft.

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“After careful consideration and reviewing the current eligibility guidelines, I’m officially declaring myself a WNBA prospect,” Kanter said. “If simply declaring who you are is all that’s required, then I meet every single requirement necessary to compete in the WNBA.”

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Kanter’s post came as the WNBA faces renewed debate over transgender athletes competing in women’s sports, following comments from Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham opposing such participation. Reacting to Kanter’s video, Stephen A. Smith had few words of his own.

“Everybody wants to act like, ‘oh my goodness, we don’t want to hate on trans folks’. That’s not what that’s about,” Smith said via X. “Anybody who’s hating on them should be ashamed of themselves.”

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“So for somebody to transition from male to female and for folks to act like it would be okay for them to participate in the WNBA is ridiculous,” he added. “We’ve got to have common sense. And yes, Enes Kanter is going a bit too far, but he’s right to do so to make a point. … Then understand that the WNBA is for girls and people born female and leave it at that. And stop acting like you don’t know. Otherwise, there’ll be a lot more Enes Kanters. And we all know y’all don’t want that.”

As per the WNBA’s current eligibility framework, outlined in Article XIII of its Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA): “Only players who are women are eligible to play in the WNBA.”

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Several figures around the WNBA have expressed support for inclusivity. Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve and Golden State Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase both spoke out in favor of inclusivity. Nakase said that she supports trans athletes’ participation in the league.

Valkyries forward Gabby Williams went further, telling reporters that she “would welcome a trans athlete on my team or against my team.” The WNBA itself issued a statement addressing the growing controversy:

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“Hate, abuse, and demonization of any person or group of people, including transgender people, only fuel fear, division, and harm. We will continue to have hard conversations. But we will not be used as political pawns.”

For now, the discussion continues across the league, with players, coaches and commentators expressing differing views while the WNBA’s existing eligibility framework remains in place.