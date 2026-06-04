“Should Definitely Get Fined”: Clippers Star Issues Demand for Action Against Ref, Wants Post-Game Press Conference to Explain Calls

Essentials Inside The Story An NBA star wants officials held to the same standard as players.

The league already grades referees, but most of the process stays hidden.

Adam Silver's technological solution may not solve the problem Garland is highlighting.

NBA players are expected to answer questions after every game, regardless of whether they win, lose, or make costly mistakes. Darius Garland believes referees should face a similar level of accountability.

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During a recent appearance on Lonzo Ball’s podcast, the two-time All-Star suggested that NBA officials hold post-game press conferences to explain controversial calls. Garland also floated the idea of referees being fined for clear officiating mistakes, arguing that players routinely face financial penalties for technical fouls and other violations while officials largely remain out of the public spotlight.

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His comments come after another postseason filled with debates over officiating, including multiple public confrontations between players, coaches, and referees.

“I think refs, they need to have like a press conference after the game. Because refs miss a lot. Which back to Zo, they are humans. But y’all miss a lot,” Garland said.

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The Clippers guard made the comments while discussing playoff basketball and the challenges players face navigating officiating from game to game. Garland’s proposal would create a level of transparency that currently does not exist in the NBA, where referees rarely speak publicly after games.

The league’s Last Two Minute reports offer some accountability by reviewing officiating decisions in close games, but they only cover the final two minutes of contests within a three-point margin. They also do not address controversial calls that occur earlier in games, a common criticism from players and fans alike.

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“They should definitely get fined. It’s like ten of y’all bro,” the Clippers guard added.

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Garland’s frustration centers on visibility rather than the complete absence of oversight. NBA officials are already evaluated internally by the league’s Referee Operations Department, with postseason assignments and Finals selections tied to performance reviews throughout the season.

However, those evaluations largely remain private. Unlike players, who regularly answer questions from reporters and often face public scrutiny after games, referees rarely explain controversial decisions directly to fans or the media.

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Garland’s suggestion also touches on a broader debate surrounding officiating transparency across professional sports. While NFL officials occasionally explain rulings through pool reporters, leagues such as MLB generally do not require umpires to address the media after games. The NBA similarly keeps most referee evaluations behind closed doors, making Garland’s proposal a notable departure from the league’s current approach.

Adam Silver plans new tech to help referees

It’s not like referees don’t have enough help right now. There are multiple referees on each side of the court at all times. They also have access to replays to make a better judgment. The NBA commissioner, despite the large complaints, thinks referees have been “incredible”. Rather than being critical, Silver went on the Pat McAfee Show to introduce some future changes to assist officials in decision-making.

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“Just like tennis fans, what they call Hawk-Eye. It’s like an animation, and you quickly see where the line was… We’re going to move to a system like that, where that category of calls will be automatic. It’s going to be Laker ball, Knicks ball, whatever it is, Thunder ball. Those calls will be down by AI automated systems with cameras lined around the court, and it will take all those so-called objective calls out of the hands of the referees.

Silver aims to make a referee’s job easier. Taking out the time and mental cost of dealing with such minute calls helps referees reserve their energy for important calls. Furthermore, with automated calls, Silver expects them to provide instant judgment without any controversy whatsoever. Coaches also benefit since they won’t have to waste their challenge on trivial calls, but can keep them for vital junctures in a game.

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Automated decisions ensure better accuracy and transparency. Likewise, consistency shouldn’t be a problem for those calls where AI will be used. However, they won’t be checking a shooting foul that referees call or a goaltend they miss. Those mistakes can cost teams a win. It’s in such situations where it’s important to establish accountability from referees.