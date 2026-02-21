“Should Have Punched on Your A*s” – Anthony Edwards Calls Out Mavs Star After T-Wolves’ Win

Dec 31, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) shown on the court prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Dec 31, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) shown on the court prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

All-Star fatigue wasn’t a thing for Anthony Edwards. The explosive guard returned in full force, punishing the Dallas Mavericks with his seventh 40-point performance of the season. The Timberwolves also claimed their third consecutive win. No reason to be upset at all. But Ant-Man was. Edwards felt like he showed mercy to one of his opponents.

There was one particular sequence. Anthony Edwards got the ball wide open in the corner. The only person he had to beat was the Mavericks’ Daniel Gafford. The four-time All-Star took right off, caught Gafford in a compromising position. However, Edwards missed the dunk. After the game, he made sure the Mavericks center knew that he “spared” him.

“I should’ve dunked on Gafford. I hope you see this. I should’ve punched on your ass but I spared you,” the Timberwolves ace told reporters.

Anthony Edwards might have missed his chance. But he’s made the Mavericks center his victim before. During Game 3 of their WCF series against the Mavericks two seasons ago, Edwards put on a clinic. That included a menacing punch over Gafford. However, the Wolves lost that game, with Edwards posting 26.

Still, Gafford had a tough time against a motivated Timberwolves offense. He didn’t leave unscathed. Timberwolves center Naz Reid got himself a highlight, posterizing the Mavericks center. He was among the three Wolves players to score 20+.

The Mavericks struggled from the onset. They went down 15 at the end of the first quarter. Still, Daniel Gafford showed high activity on the defensive end. He compiled two steals and two blocks in the 122-111 loss against the Timberwolves.

Anthony Edwards clarifies his loyalty towards Minnesota

Before getting to a 40-point night, doubts lingered over his future. A clip from the All-Star break made some Timberwolves fans nervous. Edwards was speaking to Hawks All-Star Jalen Johnson, praising the Hawks for assembling a bright core. But it got scary when Edwards, an Atlanta native, hinted he wants to be back home.

“I can’t wait to come home,” he told Johnson.

Anthony Edwards gave no indication of wanting to leave Minnesota. His appreciation for their energy makes him a cultural influencer. His uninhibited charisma is a hit with the fans. Since he was the one going back home. This has unexpectedly become a realistic prospect. Ant-Man dispersed the rumors.

“I don’t think it’s nothing to clear up. It wasn’t too much, just a conversation. I’ve been knowing Jalen Johnson for a long time, that’s my dog, we were just having a conversation. It’s really nothing to clear up. I’m happy where I’m at,” he said after the game.

Anthony Edwards has ushered the Timberwolves to their most successful era. They’ve made it to consecutive conference finals. And the cornerstone has worked his hardest this summer and is enjoying the best season of his career. Ant wants to win with the Timberwolves before anything else.

For him, that’s home now.