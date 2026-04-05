Should Los Angeles Lakers Shut Luka Doncic Down, Protect Him or Push for Deep Playoff Run?

The Los Angeles Lakers’ title push did not fade with a buzzer, it shifted the moment Luka Doncic grabbed his hamstring in Oklahoma City. Just days earlier, they were riding a four-game winning streak after the Detroit Pistons snapped their nine-game run.

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Luka Doncic had three straight 40-point games, including dropping 42 points and 12 assists against the Cleveland Cavaliers. But everything went up in smoke against the Oklahoma City Thunder as they suffered an embarrassing 139-96 loss to the No. 1 seed.

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It was a gut punch, but the biggest heartbreak came early in the third quarter when Doncic grabbed his left hamstring and limped off.

Imago Apr 2, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) falls to the court during a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the third quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The next day’s MRI confirmed the Lakers’ worst fears, a Grade 2 left hamstring strain that will sideline Luka Doncic for the remainder of the regular season. The timeline of four to six weeks likely rules him out for the entire first round and possibly part of the second, leaving Los Angeles without its offensive engine when the playoffs begin. That absence also leaves him at 64 games played, just one short of the NBA’s eligibility threshold for All-NBA and MVP honors.

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His agent, Bill Duffy, has already signaled an appeal under the “Extraordinary Circumstances Challenge,” pointing to the two games Doncic missed in December for the birth of his daughter. The rule was designed to reward durability, yet in this case, it risks penalizing a player who carried the Lakers through their most important stretch.

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The bigger issue is that the Lakers are not just losing one star; they are losing their entire offensive structure.

Austin Reaves also went down after that Oklahoma City game with a Grade 2 left oblique strain, ruling him out for four to six weeks. That leaves a 41-year-old LeBron James as the primary creator, with DeAndre Ayton next in line at just 12.4 points per game. As a result, any deep playoff run now depends almost entirely on how quickly Doncic can return and contribute.

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Los Angeles Lakers risk title push by shutting down Doncic

Doncic has been one of the standout players this season. He is leading in scoring with 33.5 points while also averaging 7.7 rebounds and 8.5 assists, pushing the Lakers from direct playoff uncertainty to a top-three seed in the West. He went off in March, averaging 37.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 7.4 assists as he moved into MVP conversations as one of the strong favorites. However, an unfortunate injury has undone that momentum at the worst possible time, especially for a team whose entire offensive system is built around the 27-year-old.

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This season, the difference is clear. The Lakers are 43-21 with Doncic, a .672 winning percentage, but drop to 7-6 without him, including losses to the Thunder, Spurs, and Celtics. That split highlights how dependent they are on his presence to function at a high level.

They are much better with him on the floor because his gravity causes him to be double-teamed, which opens a lot of space on offense. Reaves’s career-high season directly reflects the space and opportunities created by Doncic.

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But now, the Lakers have to plan without their two best perimeter creators and offensive weapons for the first phase of the playoffs. There is only so much a 41-year-old James can do, and he cannot be the primary creator for 40+ minutes night after night in the postseason. At least not anymore.

It means that the Lakers should not shut Doncic down for the season but manage his return aggressively and push for a deep playoff run, betting on the window they still have. If he does not play, they are essentially waving a white flag during a season in which he is scoring at a ridiculous rate.

Of course, they should not expect to have Doncic at 100% when he returns, but even at 50%, he is still the best they have with Reaves also out.

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The Lakers must balance caution with urgency because Grade 2 hamstring injuries carry a real risk of aggravation. Still, if Doncic is cleared, the reality is simple, he gives them their only path to contention.

The caution is not theoretical either. In 2019, the Golden State Warriors rushed Kevin Durant back during the Finals, only for him to suffer a devastating Achilles injury that reshaped the franchise’s future. That example still looms over every similar decision, forcing teams to weigh short-term ambition against long-term risk.

They did not build this roster to play it safe, especially with their championship window narrowing each season. However, the rest of the roster must first do enough to reach the second round. Only then will a potential Doncic return actually matter for a deep playoff run.