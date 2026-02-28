“Shut the F* Up”: Leaked Audio Reveals Russell Westbrook’s Altercation With Alperen Sengun During Rockets-Kings

Dec 27, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) looks to the baseline during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Russell Westbrook has reset the clock on his potential retirement this season. Just months after it seemed like the former MVP might not return to the NBA, he is balling his heart out with the Sacramento Kings. While the team is in the midst of one of the franchise’s worst seasons, Westbrook’s energy has remained intact because that’s who he is. Even in the face of a possible blowout against Houston, Brodie was competing hard and even involved in a verbal altercation with Alperen Sengun.

With the Kings heading towards their 47th loss of the season, the most viral highlight of the game came right before halftime. The Kings were trailing in the game with 23 points when Westbrook started yelling at the referee. “Watch that sh-t over there,” he told the referee in an alleged leaked audio, complaining about the moving screen from Sengun as he fouled the Rockets player. “Illegal a– screen. Watch that dumba-s sh-t.”

Seconds later, a verbal altercation broke out between Sengun and the Kings veteran. As Sengun walked to the free-throw line, he said something to Westbrook. “Shut the f— up,” Russ said in reply as Brodie’s former teammate Kevin Durant watched him with a big smile on his face. “You think you’re tough, huh? Let’s see.”

As Sengun stepped to the free-throw line, he kept jawing at Westbrook, defiantly shouting, “That’s not an illegal screen… no, it’s not!” The Rockets carried a commanding 27-point lead into halftime, and they didn’t let up.

Houston closed out the game with a dominant 31-point victory, one of their most complete performances of the season. Westbrook, despite logging just 25 minutes, led his team with 22 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists, but it wasn’t enough to turn the tide against a relentless Rockets squad.

The Kings might re-sign Russell Westbrook for next season

The Sacramento Kings had the worst season in franchise history in 2008-09, finishing 17-65. They are already moving closer to that record. In one of the darkest chapters in the franchise’s history, Westbrook has been the only positive talking point out of Sacramento.

While Westbrook was on the verge of being out of the NBA, he has renewed his stock. Westbrook is averaging 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Reports now suggest the Kings want him for another season.

“With the Kings, Westbrook has… been a leading voice both on and off the court for the young players on this roster,” NBA Insider Brett Siegel wrote. “Westbrook has the respect of his teammates and the Kings’ coaching staff, so why would he want to think about leaving?… For the first time in a long time, Westbrook is actually with a team that values his production and skills… Assuming Westbrook stays with the Kings entering March, it would not be shocking to see him sign another contract with the Kings in the summer.”

The real question isn’t whether Russ can still play — it’s whether he wants to keep playing for the Kings. At this stage of his career, the former MVP deserves meaningful minutes, not a slow fade into irrelevance.

Fans would rather see him go out on his terms, with purpose. But leaving Sacramento? Unlikely. Russ has always been fiercely loyal, and the Kings were the only team that believed in him when no one else would. That kind of trust doesn’t get thrown away lightly.