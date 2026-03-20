“Sick of the Play-In”: Draymond Green Didn’t Hide Disappointment With Warriors Record, Shares Kerr’s Reminder

From the outset, the Golden State Warriors were considered serious contenders for the Championship in the West. Considering Stephen Curry’s continued excellent performance, the team leveraged the experience and abilities of Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green to secure the franchise’s fifth championship. Nonetheless, injuries and a struggle for form have severely impacted their progress. The Dubs, despite facing numerous obstacles, are currently in a play-in spot, their only route to the playoffs, a situation Green strongly dislikes.

In the recent episode of the ‘Draymond Green Show’, Green shared his disappointment with how the Warriors have become a play-in team. “Coach Kerr says that the Warriors are bound for the play-in, which ultimately makes three years in a row,” he stated. “I’m sick of the play-in. It seems like we’re a play-in magnet. It sucks, but it’s great when you want an opportunity to get into the playoffs, and that is the reality for us.”

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USA Today via Reuters Nov 28, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) talks with head coach Steve Kerr during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

It looks like the Warriors will have to play in the Play-In tournament for the third season in a row to get into the Playoffs. Last season, they got into the playoffs through the play-in tournament. They even beat the Houston Rockets in the first round, but they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Conference semifinals. But in 2024, they weren’t as lucky. They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament and didn’t make it to the playoffs.

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However, this season, the Warriors have faced severe adversities as Butler ruptured his ACL and crashed out of the season. Similarly, Curry has missed around 20 games due to a knee concern. Others like Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis, Moses Moody, Will Richard, etc have all missed games due to injury concerns. So head coach Steve Kerr has urged the players to keep doing the basics right, which would allow the Dubs to keep the momentum heading into the play-in tournament.

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“So we’re in the play-in, and that’s what Coach Kerr’s message has been to the team, like guys, we’re in the play-in no matter what. We have to continue building great habits, getting better, so that when we get Step Back, we get Moses back, we get Al back, get Seth Curry back, when you start getting all the guys back, that you’re in a good space, that you’ve built great habits, that those guys, you’re not adjusting to playing basketball the right way. You’re adjusting to them being incorporated and then how you work around it. And so that’s got to be the focus,” the veteran forward added, revealing Steve Kerr’s locker room message to the entire team.

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This urge from Kerr to help the players keep their basics right in games has come following their immense struggle in recent games. The Dubs have won only twice in the last 10 games. As they gear up to face the Detroit Pistons next, their injury list remains the primary talking point.

Steve Kerr faces major selection woes as a long list of injuries emerges ahead of Pistons clash

The 2025-26 season for the Golden State Warriors has been a campaign defined by injuries. They are currently 10th in the Western Conference with a 33-36 record. However, they will make it to the play-in because the 11th-placed team, the Memphis Grizzlies, are way behind the Dubs. Steve Kerr’s men lost to the Boston Celtics in their previous game, and now on Friday evening, they will lock horns against the leaders of the East, the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.

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Ahead of such a tough fixture, the Warriors and Kerr are under a lot of tension as Quinten Post becomes the latest addition to the injury report for this game. The former Boston College graduate, who was on court for 21 minutes and finished the night with six ix points, five rebounds, and three assists against the Celtics, has been ruled out of this game due to a foot injury.

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He joins a long injury list for the Warriors. Stephen Curry continues to receive attention for his lingering knee injury, whereas Moses Moody continues to remain out with a wrist issue. He doesn’t have a return timeline. Seth Curry, who has suffered a mild left adductor strain, will be re-evaluated in a few days. Al Horford will also be rechecked in a couple of days as he sustained a minor right calf strain.

Amid such adversities, the best news ahead of this Pistons clash is De’Anthony Melton and Kristaps Porzingis getting cleared of the injury report as per NBA Insider Dalton Johnson. Meanwhile, LJ Cryer remains probable for this game.

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The Warriors have only registered two wins out of the last ten games. One of those two wins came against the Washington Wizards, but the other one was an inspiring overtime win over the Houston Rockets. They have been a below .500 team for the majority of this season, and therefore, the Pistons will start this game against the Dubs as overwhelming favorites.