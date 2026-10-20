“Sign The Contract”: Jalen Brunson Pressures Karl-Anthony Towns To Sign Knicks Extension Despite Team Not Meeting Star’s Salary Demand

Jalen Brunson has a short message for Karl-Anthony Towns as the New York Knicks’ contract standoff carries into the new season. The reigning Finals MVP kept it to three words: “Sign the contract.”

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The comment came during a joint interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews, who asked Towns whether he would accept less money to stay in New York.

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“Oh yeah, because I want this team to stay together,” Towns said. “That’s always been my main priority was to keep everyone here, to keep this core, this special team that we have. So, it was the first thing on my mind… there was nowhere in my mind a max was even thought of.”

Brunson then made his position clear, telling Andrews he wanted Towns to sign the deal. The exchange was shared on X by Legion Hoops.

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Where the Knicks and Towns Stand on the Numbers

The two sides remain apart on the size of the discount. Towns is eligible for a four-year extension worth up to $276 million, while ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that New York’s latest offer was worth approximately $200 million over four years. That leaves a reported gap of roughly $76 million.

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Andrews has previously reported that Towns considers the reduction the Knicks are seeking unreasonable, despite being willing to take less than his maximum. The disagreement is not over whether he wants to stay in New York, but how much he should give up to make that possible.

Brunson’s own contract offers a point of comparison. In July 2024, he signed a four-year extension worth approximately $156.5 million rather than waiting until the following year, when he could have pursued a larger deal. His decision gave the Knicks greater flexibility, but Towns’ situation involves a different contract and a substantially larger financial gap.

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The Knicks announced on October 9 that they would pause extension negotiations with eligible players, including Towns, Josh Hart, Miles McBride and Tyler Kolek, until later in the season. Team governor James Dolan has also said he does not want the franchise to cross the NBA’s second luxury-tax apron, adding another consideration to the negotiations.

October 19 came and went without a deal. That was the last day Towns could exercise his $61 million player option for 2027-28 and sign an extension at the same time. A new deal can still happen in-season, but he would have to decline the option first.

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Towns is earning approximately $57.1 million this season. He also played a major role in the Knicks’ championship run, averaging 15.9 points and 10.6 rebounds across 19 playoff games.

Brunson has made his preference clear, but his message does not resolve the financial dispute. With the reported offer still well below Towns’ maximum, the next move depends on whether New York is willing to improve its proposal and whether Towns considers the revised terms fair.