6′7″ Jimmy Butler Dwarfed by NBA Legend in Latest Spree of Celebrity Link-Up

As NBA fans, what is the one thing you envy about the players? Is it the money, the fame? Personally, for me, it is the height! In a league filled with people whose average height goes up to 6 feet 7 inches, it is hard not to feel dwarfed in comparison. Being reportedly 1 in every 1,000 men worldwide to possess a 6’7″ height, Jimmy Butler seldom goes by a day where he doesn’t feel dwarfed. Well, recently, he did, though he didn’t mind it.

The official Instagram account of the Golden State Warriors recently put out a post. It featured Jimmy Butler meeting up with the legendary Yao Ming! Standing at a whopping 7 feet and 6 inches, the former Houston Rockets star towered over the Warriors star. Butler, probably for the first time in a long time, had to look up to catch a glimpse of the face of the person with whom he was taking the photo. The vibe of the picture said nothing but wholesome! Jimmy Butler met the NBA legend during his ongoing tour of Asia.

The NBA star is travelling overseas to promote his Li-Ning shoes. Fans might remember when Butler signed with the brand after rejecting a lucrative contract from Jordan Brand, to have more creative freedom and the ability to influence product design rather than just financial gain. Now, he gets to promote the newest creations all over Asia and get to meet some BIG celebrities. Both literally and figuratively.

The post by the Warriors marks the first time Butler and Ming have been interlinked since August 2024. Back at that time, the then Miami Heat player travelled to Hong Kong, along with James Harden, Paul George, and Kyle Kuzma, to participate in the 12th Yao Foundation charity game. Over 6,000 fans turned up at the AsiaWorld-Expo to watch the NBA stars make non-stop dunks, fancy dribbles, pinpoint passes, and super long-range three-pointers. Tickets ranged from HK$180 to HK$3,880. That’s not even including the inflated prices scalpers were selling outside the arena. While Butler might not be playing in Ming’s upcoming Charity game, it is nice to see that he can at least catch up with the Chinese Basketball legend from time to time.

Jimmy Butler is certainly making the most of his Asian tour. After all, he is collecting meetups with big celebrities as if they were Infinity Stones.

Jimmy Butler Learns Kung-Fu Directly From Jackie Chan In Recent Meet

A week ago, the official Instagram account of the Golden State Warriors highlighted Jimmy Butler meeting with Jackie Chan himself! The NBA star presented the Kung-Fu legend with a personalized Warriors jersey that had “Chan 10” written on the back. With 10 being Jimmy Butler’s number, anyone who catches a glimpse of it would know from whom Chan got the jersey. The Warriors also added a caption alongside the post that read “Everything is Kung Fu. Jimmy linked up with the one and only Jackie Chan in Beijing 🤝”.

Speaking of Kung Fu, the Warriors star certainly wasn’t going to leave without getting some lessons from the ‘Rush Hour’ star himself! A later post from the Warriors showed the two celebrities meeting up at a training center where Chan was able to teach his guest some Kung Fu basics. He started off with a wooden dummy. Chan first practiced on it, and then gave Butler pointers when he was attempting to try the dummy out for himself. Later, Chan showed him around the Center, which contained several pictures highlighting different parts of the Hongkonger’s life.

Before Butler gave him the Warriors jersey, Chan gifted the NBA player an autographed copy of his autobiography, ‘Never Grow Up’. The video revealed that Butler had carried two additional Warriors jerseys, with the names “Lee” and “Carter” written behind. This was, of course, a reference to the iconic ‘Rush Hour’ movies.

These meetups have certainly excited Warriors fans who have been wanting to know more updates about the 35-year-old power forward. Now, it remains to be seen whether Jimmy Butler has plans for any more celebrity meetups while he continues travelling on the other side of the world.