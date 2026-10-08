6’9″ Chinese NCAA Player Detained by ICE as Team Breaks Silence

Earlier this year, former Syracuse basketball player John Bol Ajak faced a decision that had little to do with basketball. After spending more than a month in ICE custody, Ajak agreed to leave the United States voluntarily. His college career had taken him to one of the country’s most recognized basketball programs, but his story ended with an immigration decision rather than another season on the court.

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Now, another college basketball player’s future is caught in an immigration case. Qingfang Pang, a 21-year-old, 6-foot-9 power forward from China, was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on September 29 while traveling from Jackson, Mississippi, to New York to meet his family friend and visa sponsor, according to his attorney. But the circumstances surrounding Pang’s detention have raised a question beyond his immediate release: how did the paperwork tied to his move between colleges become part of the situation?

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Pang’s former school, Monroe University, says it had been ready to transfer his immigration records since the spring but had not received a formal request from Mississippi Valley State University until after his detention. “We have stood ready to do so since last spring, but hadn’t received any such formal request until yesterday,” a Monroe spokesperson told Front Office Sports. Meanwhile, Pang’s attorney, Marcus Session, told WJTV 12: “He wants to resume going to school. He wants to play college basketball. He wants to be a 21-year-old kid who’s just trying to make a life for himself.”

Mississippi Valley State has acknowledged the situation but has not publicly explained the timing of the transfer request. “Mississippi Valley State University is aware of the situation involving one of our students and is deeply concerned for the student’s well-being,” the university said in a statement to Front Office Sports. “University officials are closely monitoring the situation and are committed to providing appropriate support as circumstances develop.” The university also confirmed that Pang is registered as a full-time student.

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The legal accounts differ on what happens next. The Department of Homeland Security says Pang entered the United States legally on November 17, 2023, under a temporary status that ended on September 5, 2024. A DHS spokesperson told Front Office Sports: “He accepted voluntary departure and will remain in ICE custody pending removal.” Session, however, says ICE made Pang sign the voluntary-departure document. His attorney has sought an emergency bond hearing as he works to challenge the situation and pursue a way for Pang to resume his studies.

Pang is being held at the Richwood Correctional Center in Louisiana, according to ICE’s detainee locator. His attorney is seeking a chance for Pang to challenge his situation rather than remain in custody while the case moves forward. Session told WJTV 12: “He’s tired of being detained. He’s tired, you know, of feeling that he’s a criminal. And that’s what he expressed.”

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“He wants to resume going to school,” Session told WJTV 12 in a statement. “He wants to play college basketball. He wants to be a 21-year-old kid who’s just trying to make a life for himself.”

Pang’s basketball journey began well before his move to Mississippi. He attended Christ the King High School in Queens, New York, and St. Benedict’s Preparatory School in Newark, New Jersey, before joining Monroe University. He spent two seasons playing junior college basketball at Monroe, where he became a regular part of the team’s lineup. During the 2025–26 season, Pang appeared in 31 games and averaged 8.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He later transferred to Mississippi Valley State to continue his college career under head coach Mike Davis.

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Pang’s detention also comes amid two other reported cases involving college basketball players. Aminata Seck of Kentucky State University has since been released from ICE custody, while Deng Deng of Southern Connecticut State University was released following federal court intervention. Their cases offer important context, but the legal circumstances surrounding each athlete were different.

Aminata Seck’s Release Offers a Different Outcome

Aminata Seck’s case provides the clearest recent example of how an immigration proceeding can change while an athlete remains in custody. The 26-year-old Kentucky State center from Senegal was detained at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on August 7, 2026, while traveling with her teammates to New York for a basketball event.

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Seck’s case centered on a missed immigration hearing in September 2025. The government said she had failed to appear, resulting in an order for her removal. Her attorneys argued that she had never received the required notice of that hearing.

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On September 30, an immigration judge granted a motion to reopen Seck’s case, removing the earlier order from the proceedings. She was released from ICE custody on a $2,500 bond on October 6–7, after spending about two months in detention.

Her detention also raised concerns about her health. Seck was dealing with a torn ACL and meniscus, and her attorney, Sadiqa Reynolds, reported that she suffered a seizure-like medical emergency that required hospitalization. Reynolds also described the difficulty of tracking Seck as she was moved between detention facilities.

The developments in Seck’s case are significant, but they do not mean Pang will receive the same outcome. Seck’s release followed a specific ruling about her earlier immigration proceedings and the bond decision. Pang’s case involves a different dispute, including DHS’s claim that he accepted voluntary departure and his attorney’s effort to challenge that account.

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Deng Deng Was Released After Federal Court Intervention

Deng Deng, a 19-year-old basketball player at Southern Connecticut State University, was detained by ICE at Tweed New Haven Airport on September 4, 2026, while preparing to travel to North Carolina. Originally from Aweil, South Sudan, Deng had entered the United States legally, according to reporting on his case.

Deng’s attorney, Glenn Formica, filed an emergency petition in federal court challenging his detention. A judge initially restricted how far ICE could transfer Deng from Connecticut. Following further court proceedings, a federal judge ordered his release in mid-September, allowing him to return to his studies while his asylum application continued to be processed.

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Deng’s case differed from Seck’s. His release followed federal court intervention, while Seck’s case was reopened after her attorneys challenged the notice for an earlier immigration hearing. Neither outcome establishes what will happen in Pang’s case.

The Paperwork Question Remains Central to Pang’s Case

For Pang, the immediate issue is not just whether he can return to the basketball court. It is also what happened to the immigration records connected to his transfer from Monroe University to Mississippi Valley State.

Monroe’s statement that it had been ready to transfer his records since the spring, but did not receive a formal request until October, raises questions about the timeline. It does not, by itself, establish why the request was delayed or whether that delay directly caused Pang’s detention. Mississippi Valley State has not publicly explained the timing in the statements available so far.

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The distinction matters because the two schools’ responsibilities and the government’s position are separate questions. DHS says Pang’s temporary status ended in September 2024 and that he accepted voluntary departure. His attorney disputes the circumstances surrounding that document and is seeking a chance for Pang to challenge his situation.

The case has also drawn attention beyond the two universities. Nichole Francis Reynolds, an attorney assisting Pang’s legal team, told Front Office Sports that members of Congress, led by Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker, had agreed to make inquiries about his case.

Mississippi Valley State is scheduled to open its 2026–27 season against Oklahoma on November 6. Pang’s previous season at Monroe showed that he was an active part of a college basketball program, averaging 8.3 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. But the available reporting has not established when he might be released or whether he will be able to return to the team for the start of the season.

For now, Pang remains in ICE custody while his attorney pursues a hearing and challenges the government’s account of his departure paperwork. Seck and Deng have both been released, but through different legal routes. Pang’s next step will depend on the proceedings in his own case, and the questions surrounding his transfer records remain unanswered.