6’9 NBA Prospect Says He Can Solve Warriors’ Biggest Stephen Curry Problem After Pre-Draft Workout

forforThe GSW are yet undecided whether they would develop their #11 pick or trade in a package to land another superstar. But to avoid the latter, the front office already stated looking for a high-IQ, plug-and-play option. So, the Dub Nation called for 6 new prospects in a pre-draft workout Thursday afternoon at Chase Center. One of them is an NCAA winner with the Michigan Wolverines and has stated why he will be the best fit alongside Stephen Curry.

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Yaxel Lendeborg spoke to the media and answered on the skill set he will complement if the Warriors drafted him. “So much gravity on the court that it really makes it super easy for other guys to score or other guys to just showcase any ability that they have. I’ve been having so many arguments going against that when I was young with my best friend. Now, if I’ll be able to play with him (Stephen Curry), it’ll be kind of funny being on the other end, but I’ll be very excited to get the opportunity.”

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Many fans and analysts have been claiming that the 23-year-old is the best fit for the Warriors. And finally, Lendeborg had the workout to showcase his skills. He even added that he has so far met Stephen Curry twice and if they team up, he is ready to “learn a lot playing with him”. In fact, he even answered about his role in the Golden State lineup with the 4x NBA champion will not be on the floor.

“Well, I would say, like five assists in a game, maybe to start off. Just a lot of defense, fast break kind of bucket opportunities for me. And depending on if I’m here or anywhere else, my role will be a lot different. But if I was here, I would be more like a secondary ball handler. Whenever Steph is taking up the game, I’ll be there to assist, maybe provide a little bit more offense or instant offense in a way.”

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A secondary ball handler who can defend 1-to-5 positions is music to the ears of the Warriors fan base. Yaxel Lendeborg’s admission proves he knows the task without Stephen Curry will be difficult. In his off-minutes and extended injury absences, the team sputtered to a miserable 13-26 mark, proving they couldn’t systematically survive without the Chef. The non-Curry lineups routinely suffered from stagnant possessions and elevated turnover rates. But that’s where the Big Ten Player of the Year fits in.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Men s Basketball Championship Midwest Regional Sweet 16: Michigan Wolverines vs. Alabama Crimson Tide in Chicago, USA – 27 Mar 2026 Yaxel Lendeborg R of the Michigan Wolverines in action against Houston Mallette L of the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Final score Michigan 90-77 Alabama. Chicago United States Copyright: xNicholasxMullerx/xSOPAxImagesx NMULLER_MICH_ALA_NCAASWEET1617

At Michigan, he averaged 3.2 assists per game. He excels at catching the ball on short rolls out of the pick-and-roll, reading the floor, and passing out to cutters or spot-up shooters—the exact fundamental driver behind Steve Kerr’s motion-heavy offense. Lendeborg has also evolved into a legitimate floor-spacer. He knocked down 37.2% of his three-pointers on 4.5 attempts per game during his final year at Michigan.

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The 6-foot-9 star with a massive 7-foot-4 wingspan and a 241-pound frame makes him a lethal defensive Swiss Army knife who can seamlessly share the court with Draymond Green or act as his long-term successor.

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One concerning factor emerges in the Warriors’ pursuit

The 24-year-old forward was one of the driving forces behind the Wolverines’ dominant title run, earning the chops and experience that the Warriors have been known to value. In fact, his teammate Nimari Burnett gave him the Bron nickname during March Madness after a coast-to-coast poster dunk. “Dominican LeBron. It’s as simple as those two words. Just his aggression going to the basket,” Burnett said.

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Similar to LeBron James, age remains a key factor in Yaxel Lendeborg’s evaluation. He will be 24 by the time the NBA kicks off.

“If the mantra is we’re going to try to run this back and try one more time, which is a perfectly reasonable decision to make, to me, Lendeborg is the guy to take,” David Aldridge said on the Warriors Plus Minus podcast. “He’s going to come in and play immediately because he knows how to play. And he’s strong like seniors are when they get four years in the weight room,” the NBA expert added.

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So, now the draft remains one of the real possibilities of rebuilding, especially from a class that’s as deep as the current crop. Due to the age factor, some argue the Warriors should trade the pick for a veteran or draft a higher-upside wing like Brayden Burries or Cameron Carr. For Lendeborg, the opportunity feels like a perfect fit. But Golden State also had workouts with Drake Allen (Utah State), Kylan Boswell (Illinois), Meechie Johnson (South Carolina), Malik Dia (Ole Miss), and Felix Okpara (Tennessee). Plus, the Warriors will hold workouts for other prospects next week.