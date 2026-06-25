“Slap in the Face”: Coaches Association President J.B. Bickerstaff Slams Blazers Owner’s Treatment of New HC

Once again, the Portland Trail Blazers’ new ownership has left the NBA world shaken with bizarre frugality. This time, Tom Dundon has landed on the bad side of the National Basketball Coaches Association (NBCA). JB Bickerstaff launched a scathing critique against the Blazers’ ownership following the hiring of new head coach Micah Nori. It’s not the hiring, as much as how.

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The Detroit Pistons head coach did not hold back when addressing what some fans have called an ‘insulting’ structure of Nori’s contract. The Trail Blazers’ gave Nori only one guaranteed year, with team options on the second and third years of the deal. The deal has a below-market base salary that is not disclosed and includes incentives based on team success. It effectively makes it a year-to-year contract he has to fight to keep where head coaches typically receive multi-year security to establish team culture.

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Nori’s contract has sparked massive league-wide pushback. Bickerstaff spoke out on behalf of the outraged coaches in a striking statement.

“I understand his story and his journey to get to the spot where he was able to get this opportunity, and I don’t want to take away from what should be a special moment for him, for his family, and a job that’s well deserved and earned,” Bickerstaff said as reported by ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

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“That’s first and foremost. But I feel like he was put in a situation that he shouldn’t be put in with having to make a choice of this nature because of the structure of what the contract is. It’s unfortunate that you have a dream, and from our perspective, it’s like someone’s taking advantage of your dream and devaluing what we feel like coaches have earned over the years.

“You think about the sacrifice, the time, the growth that coaches have helped and done with the NBA, and then for someone to come in and attempt to devalue the work that coaches have in this league is extremely disappointing.”

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Bickerstaff, who reportedly earns $6 million a year as a veteran coach, felt the position was devalued given the contract structure. He called a year-to-year deal a “mindset of the substitute teacher.”

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“Most ownership understands that there is value in quality coaching and good coaching, and they’re willing to pay for it,” Bickerstaff said. “Coaching salaries have been increasing because the league understands and owners understand the value of quality coaching. So for a new guy to come in who doesn’t have that understanding and to go out and chop at the knees of coaches is a slap in the face to our value.”

In simpler terms, Bickerstaff made it clear that while the union is thrilled to see a veteran assistant finally receive his hard-earned opportunity, the agreement’s framework sets a dangerous and deeply disrespectful precedent. While the other coaches feel similarly, MacMahon revealed most aren’t willing to do what the NBCA president just did.

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NBA coaches counter JB Bickerstaff’s fears

Tom Dundon’s cost-cutting measures had created headaches for Tiago Splitter during the playoff run. And as he was not going to get a permanent contract worth his value, he walked into the vacant shotcaller spot at the Chicago Bulls.

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Meanwhile, Dundon was reportedly offering only $1 million to the next Blazers coach. That’s well below the average median salary for even first-time NBA coaches.

Micah Nori was hired, but a celebration for an assistant coach’s promotion turned sour over this contract. Nori, 52, spent an extensive 28 years climbing the NBA assistant ranks, working with Toronto, Sacramento, Denver, Detroit, and, most recently, serving as the lead assistant for the Minnesota Timberwolves, before securing the Portland job.

While Bickerstaff is drawing an immediate line in the sand, other NBA coaches felt similarly about ownership groups attempting to undercut established league standards. However, MacMahon reported that they declined to discuss it on the record.

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Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle, who was the NBCA president before last season, said through a text:

“Micah is very highly thought of by his fellow coaches. He is a great hire with a great opportunity ahead of him.”

Some NBA fans, as well as coaches, gave Nori the benefit of the doubt for agreeing to the deal.

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“I thought it was a shame that a lot of the story about Micah’s great opportunity was overshadowed by the nature of the deal that he signed,” Timberwolves HC Chris Finch told reporters on Tuesday.

“That’s a personal decision. That’s a business decision. That’s between him, the team and the agent.”

Well, Nori and Bickerstaff share the same agent, Bret Just, who represents several other coaches, too. And just declined to comment. The Blazers also declined to comment on this matter.

One coach, speaking anonymously, claimed this won’t set the precedent Bickerstaff fears. Whether that happens or not remains to be seen.