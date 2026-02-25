Slavic Reports Confirm Reason Behind Luka Doncic’s Mental Struggles Amid Personal Lakers Slump

Dec 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after he was poked in the eye during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Something about Luka Doncic looked off in the closing seconds. The Lakers needed one shot to beat the Orlando Magic, and the ball found its usual place in his hands. Instead of rising immediately, the normally fearless scorer hesitated, dribbled forward, and passed to a covered LeBron James. The buzzer sounded on a 110-109 loss.

After the game, Doncic admitted the moment didn’t feel right. “I know I was open, but I just thought I was a little far and tried to take one dribble closer. Probably should have picked up the ball. Just try to attack.”

That single decision has become the snapshot of a larger stretch. Over the past week, both his shooting and body language have slipped, and now a report from Balkan outlet Sportal claims an off-court situation may be weighing on him. The claim remains unconfirmed by either party. Still, the timing has intensified scrutiny around the Lakers star’s current form.

Imago Feb 5, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on in the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

According to the Sportal report, Doncic and his fiancée Anamaria Goltes are going through a difficult period in their relationship. The couple shares two daughters, and Goltes reportedly remained in Slovenia after the birth of their second child.

The outlet also suggested the two have not been seen together since the birth, though neither has addressed the rumor publicly. Speculation grew after Goltes posted a “decade summary” on social media featuring dozens of personal photos, including time with their children but none with Doncic. Fans also noticed he has not interacted with her posts recently while liking content from Serbian singer Anđela Breskvica.

Despite the chatter, both still follow each other online and no separation has been confirmed. The relationship dates back to their teenage years, which is why the report drew immediate attention.

Athletes dealing with public speculation affecting performance is hardly new. Throughout sports history, personal distractions have often coincided with brief dips in form, especially during compressed seasons where travel and media coverage amplify every detail. Right now, however, the only confirmed change is on the court.

Shooting slump and criticism arrive simultaneously

Over his last three games, Doncic has shot under 40 percent from the field and below 60 percent from the free-throw line. At the same time, criticism of his in-game reactions has returned.

ESPN analyst Tim MacMahon addressed the issue directly. “Look, Luka’s had two glaring flaws throughout the course of his career, conditioning and crying. The conditioning he has made major strides, and he’s crying as much as he ever has. It’s hard to play defense if you never cross half-court because you’re worried about a call that you didn’t get.”

Former players have echoed similar concerns, urging him to get back on defense instead of arguing with officials. The complaints matter because they interrupt transition possessions, and Los Angeles already struggles defensively.

The Lakers now sit near the bottom of the league in defensive rating, meaning small lapses quickly turn into points. When frustration delays recovery, opponents attack before the defense is set.

The late-game Magic possession highlighted a different consequence. Instead of reaction, it showed hesitation. For a player known for decisive shot-making, that stood out more than a missed attempt ever would.

The reported personal situation remains speculation, but the performance dip is measurable. Missed shots, defensive gaps, and one costly final possession have all occurred within the same week.

Because of that, the focus shifts to response rather than cause. The Lakers rely on Doncic as their offensive engine, and close games demand clarity more than brilliance. Their upcoming stretch will reveal whether the moment was temporary or part of a trend. If his rhythm returns, the conversation ends quickly. If not, every late possession will invite more questions.

For now, the only confirmed truth is simple. The Lakers need their closer back, not just their scorer.