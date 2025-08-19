Slovenia Teammate’s Confession on Luka Doncic Exposes Worrying Secrets About Weight Issues

“The passion from the fans is why I play every year… That’s why I always play, because of pride, and I like to represent my country,” said Luka Doncic when explaining why he continues to play for his national team from time to time. That same ‘passion’ has now taken the Los Angeles Lakers star back to playing for Team Slovenia as the 2025 EuroBasket is set to commence a week from now. The upcoming tournament will mark the 3rd one that Team Slovenia will be playing since Goran Dragić’s retirement, a move that gave Luka Doncic the automatic leadership of the national team. These 3 years have been enough for the other players to know that both Doncic and Goran followed different styles in leadership, which indicates a ‘not-so-good’ sign about Luka Doncic’s weight issues.

Team Slovenia’s shooting guard, Klemen Prepelič, was a guest on the recent episode of the ‘Euro Insiders’ show. In the interview, he was asked about what it was like to share the court with “this big star, probably arguably the best player in the world”. Prepelič stated that things are “incredible”, both on and off the court. He also talked about the difference between Goran and Luka’s on-court demeanours. He called both of them “the best players in the history of Slovenian basketball”, but also highlighted that Goran is more focused on work ethic. He was the first to practice and last to leave the court. Goran’s work ethic, in turn, inspired others.

“We were like sheeps without the hats, you know, like we were so focused that Goran is our leader. We were going, if you would practice ten hours, we would practice ten hours. If he would go, I don’t know, to the mountains, everybody goes to the mountains. There was no doubt that we going to do whatever Goran said” said Prepelič. However, as the shooting guard also added, “it was all about work. We barely hang out. You were so tired after practices. It was so difficult to spend, let’s say, off the court together, because first of all, you were sick of each other from the court. And second of all, you were so tired”.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But now, it’s Luka’s team. And the difference is very clear. In Prepelič’s eyes, “That is all about talent. Probably one of the most talented players that ever played basketball. Yes. I would not say that he doesn’t like to work. He’s very competitive, but he would rather do short and quality than long and quantity”.

AD

via Reuters Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Basketball – Men – Group C – Slovenia v Japan – Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan – July 29, 2021. Luka Doncic of Slovenia during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

This is not the first time that someone has spoken out about Luka Doncic not being too serious with his work ethic. Soon after his trade from the Dallas Mavericks, reports began to emerge that the team had questioned his work ethic, his conditioning, and his unhealthy habits. Doncic dismissed these reports during an interview with Dan Woike by stating that “They have no idea… I didn’t end up here by mistake. You know? I worked my ass off to be here. So it’s kinda, I would say, disrespectful, just sad that people say that.”

The recent remarks from one of Luka’s teammates raise concerns about his weight again. After all, using the criticism he had received about his conditioning, Luka Doncic had worked hard during the off-season to improve his body. According to reports by IBT, Luka Dončić potentially lost around 10 to 12 kilograms (22 to 26 pounds) over the last few months. Several people were impressed, but not Stephen A. Smith. The ESPN sportscaster had said that “there is a difference between getting in shape in the offseason and staying in shape during the season. And that’s something that we have to monitor moving forward”.

Luka Doncic is not on the same level as Goran Dragić when it comes to training. However, if another teammate of the Lakers‘ point guard is to be believed, then fans should not worry themselves about the star player anytime soon.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Edo Duric and Aleksej Nikolic Reveal Being Impressed By Luka Doncic: “best version of himself”

As of now, Team Slovenia has participated in 4 friendly games ahead of EuroBasket, and lost all 4 of them. Despite that, Luka Doncic’s teammates are reportedly applauding him for being in the best shape of his life. The same, as it turns out, is a belief held by former captains too. Edo Muric, who played alongside Luka Doncic in two FIBA EuroBaskets (2017, 2022) and the Tokyo Olympics, praised Luka’s new physique. He reportedly said it has made him quicker, more explosive, and even tougher to guard in practice. The change can be seen on individual offense too, as Muric added that “Yeah, he’s faster and jumps more. And this year, I expect him to be the best version of himself.”

Muric wasn’t the only one in awe of Luka. Slovenian guard Aleksej Nikolic also stated that “It’s super hard [to defend him]”. Having played with Doncic in the last two EuroBasket tournaments, the Tokyo Olympic Games, and the FIBA World Cup 2023, Nikolic has enough experience with Luka to know just how much he has improved.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Mar 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) in the first half Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic made it clear earlier that he does not want the weight loss to go anywhere. In the Slovenian’s own words, “Just visually, I would say my whole body looks better. If I stop now, it was all for nothing”. Despite this, do you still believe that Luka Doncic not being as serious about practice is a cause for concern? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below.