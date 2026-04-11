Slovenian Report Confirms Luka Doncic’s Reunion With Daughters as Latest Recovery Update Revealed

Luka Doncic’s road back from a Grade 2 hamstring strain has taken an unexpected turn. As the Lakers star continues his recovery in Europe, reports of a brief trip to Slovenia to see his daughters began circulating. Now, a fresh update from his home country is giving those whispers real weight.

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According to Slovenian outlet Ekipa, Doncic is currently in Ljubljana, spending time with his daughters Gabriella and Olivia while continuing his recovery process. The visit marks his first time seeing them in nearly two months amid an ongoing legal battle with his ex-fiancée, Anamaria Goltes.

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Early sightings on social media hinted at Doncic’s presence in Slovenia, with fans noting he appeared to be recovering well while still managing his injury. Those initial claims were later backed up by more reliable reporting, aligning with Ekipa’s confirmation of his visit.

The reunion comes during a sensitive legal battle over custody and support involving his two daughters. Doncic filed an injunction earlier in March before escalating the matter into a formal family law case after Goltes pursued child support in California. According to PEOPLE, he argues the filing was an attempt to benefit from what he described as the state’s “generous” child support system.

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While Doncic can legally visit his children during the ongoing proceedings, the lack of a formal custody agreement makes every move delicate. Cross-border travel, interim court expectations, and unresolved filings add another layer of off-court pressure as he balances family responsibilities with recovery.

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The same Ekipa report also provides a key update on his recovery, raising an even bigger question for the Lakers: can Doncic make it back in time for the playoffs?

Luka Doncic’s injury update

Doncic has already completed the initial phase of his treatment in Spain and is expected to return to Madrid shortly to begin the next stage of his rehabilitation for the Grade 2 hamstring strain. From there, the plan is to rejoin the Lakers in Los Angeles once his recovery progresses.

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This approach isn’t unprecedented. Kobe Bryant famously sought advanced treatment in Europe during his career to accelerate recovery timelines, a path often taken by elite players willing to explore options beyond standard U.S. protocols. Doncic’s decision reflects a similar urgency with the playoffs approaching.

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Well, for now, his return timeline remains uncertain. However, Times reporter Thuc Nhi Nguyen went deeper into Luka’s treatment in Europe to explain how it works. “In the U.S., only PRP and stem cell injections coming from a patient’s own body are allowed, and the cells are not allowed to be manipulated,” Nguyen wrote. “With looser regulations in Europe, doctors can attempt to increase the concentration of anti-inflammatory factors in a single PRP sample or culture stem cells over days to increase the number of them with hopes of speeding up healing even more.”

If the treatment plan goes as expected, the focus quickly shifts to his return timeline. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported Friday that Doncic could still factor into the postseason and help LeBron James “write that Hollywood ending.”

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“I mean, this is on a platter for him. Just write the final scene there. I mean, everybody’s out, his back’s against the wall. Can he still have it? This is it. It sets up for it,” she said. “From what I understand, there’s a chance Luka could come back later in the first round. He’s in Spain, he’s getting treatment every day. A lot of people on the team are talking to him every day. He’s engaged.”

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Ramona Shelburne also believes Luka Doncic’s return hinges on survival. If the Lakers stretch the first-round series, especially with one or two wins at home, hope stays alive. However, a quick sweep against the Houston Rockets could shut that window fast. So, the deeper the Lakers push, the stronger the chance Doncic re-enters the picture when it matters most.

Everything now comes down to timing and survival. If the Lakers can extend their first-round series, the door stays open for Doncic to return when it matters most. If not, his recovery timeline may outlast their postseason run, turning a promising comeback into a missed opportunity.