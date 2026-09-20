“Smartest Decision”: Jonathan Kuminga Joins Forces With Coach Who Recently Trained Jaylen Brown

Jonathan Kuminga has already seen his NBA career take several turns before turning 24. After winning a championship with the Golden State Warriors, he dealt with an unstable role, moved to the Atlanta Hawks during the 2025-26 season and entered free agency again just months later.

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Now, the former No. 7 overall pick has a fresh opportunity in Minnesota. But with that opportunity comes a familiar question: can Kuminga become a more reliable perimeter shooter?

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That is why his latest offseason workout has caught attention. Kuminga recently trained with Chris Matthews, better known as Lethal Shooter, and Matthews shared footage of the session. Jim Park reacted to the workout on X with a blunt assessment:

“This might be the smartest decision Kuminga has made in his career, to work with lethal shooter to fix his shot. I’m very curious if he will have a consistent shooting season because if he does, that can def change his trajectory as an NBA player.”

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Kuminga’s numbers explain why the workout matters. He has shot 33.2% from three across his five-year NBA career, while making 33.3% of his attempts last season. More importantly, his catch-and-shoot three-point percentage fell to around 30% in 2025-26. That matters for a player who will share the floor with Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball, two guards who can create their own offense and need space around them.

Kuminga’s overall field-goal percentage has never been the main problem. He has shot 50.2% from the field for his career, with much of that production coming from his work around the basket. In 2025-26, 69% of his shots came from inside the arc, while 51.1% of his points came directly in the paint. He also created an average of 4.5 feet of separation on drives, ranking in the top 3% among NBA forwards.

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The issue is that defenses can give him more room away from the basket. A career three-point mark of 33.2% has also come with modest volume, as he has attempted 2.4 threes per game. His shooting has been inconsistent throughout his career, going from 37.0% in 2022-23 to 32.1% the following season, 30.5% in 2024-25 and 33.3% last season.

That could matter even more in Minnesota. The Timberwolves finished 49-33 last season and posted a 116.8 offensive rating, good for 11th in the NBA. With Julius Randle and Naz Reid gone, Kuminga has a path to the starting power forward spot alongside Minnesota’s core. Head coach Chris Finch has already made the expectation clear, saying the starting role is “Kuminga’s to lose.”

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There is also a clear condition attached to that opportunity. If Kuminga cannot make enough open threes to keep defenses honest, his fit next to Rudy Gobert becomes harder in the half court. The research also shows that Minnesota can afford to adjust his role because his two-year contract is worth roughly $12.4 million to $13 million, with a player option for the second season.

Lethal Shooter Has Also Worked With Jaylen Brown

Kuminga is not the first high-level NBA player to work with Matthews. His relationship with Jaylen Brown stretches back roughly five years, making the connection more than a one-off offseason workout. Brown also trained with Matthews on September 14, with the session featuring catch-and-shoot threes while dealing with physical contact and distractions.

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There is one important distinction, though. Brown’s shooting development cannot simply be credited to Matthews. Brown also works with other coaches, including 76ers assistant Phil Handy, and his 34.7% three-point shooting last season was close to his career baseline.

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Matthews’ training also goes beyond simply taking more shots. His “Art of Shooting” approach includes close-range form work, lower-body mechanics and drills designed to make players comfortable shooting through physical contact, noise and other distractions. Kuminga’s recent session included catch-and-shoot three-point reps focused on follow-through, balance and high-repetition shooting.

Kuminga does not need to become a different player in Minnesota. His driving, finishing and defensive versatility already give him a foundation. But if the work with Lethal Shooter can help him become a more dependable catch-and-shoot threat, it could make the opportunity waiting for him in Minnesota much easier to maximize.