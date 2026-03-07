“Smells Like a Dispensary”: Bodycam Footage Reveals Dillon Brooks’ Conversation With Officers After DUI Arrest

The downward spiral of Dillon Brooks now has the visual to go with it. Amid a great first season with the Suns, a suspension for reaching a season-high in techs and a fractured hand weren’t the least of his problems. During the early hours of Friday (March 6), the Phoenix Suns star was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Newly released police bodycam footage has provided a detailed look into the arrest.

The video, obtained by TMZ Sports, captures the interaction between the 30-year-old forward and Scottsdale Police Department officers during a traffic stop around 1:00 AM on March 6, 2026. Brooks, who is currently sidelined for at least six weeks after getting surgery on his hand, was taken into custody. The bodycam footage released shows the responding officers talking about a strong odor of m*rijuana in his vehicle.

“To be honest with you, smells like a dispensary in your car,” the officer tells Brooks in the footage. When questioned about the last time he consumed m*rijuana, Brooks replied he had not smoked it in “Six months.”

The officer followed up by asking whether there was any contraband in the vehicle to account for the scent, but Brooks denied it. Despite the smell police cited, Brooks appeared to register a 0.0 BAC on a preliminary breathalyzer test. “Two zeroes, which I anticipated,” the officer noted in the video. According to a local Arizona report, the arrest proceeded based on the suspicion of drug impairment.

The footage also captured a tense back-and-forth regarding the reason for the stop. Officers alleged that Brooks failed to maintain his lane on six occasions, while Brooks countered by criticizing the officers’ own driving. “I’m riding in the car with you watching you drive, and you’re doing the exact same thing,” Brooks said.

The interaction also touched upon Brooks’ physical status, as he cautioned officers about his left arm during the handcuffing process. “Had surgery on it… my left forearm,” he explained, referencing the fracture that has kept him off the court since late February.

Dillon Brooks’ Arrest Amidst Suns’ Playoff Push

The arrest comes at a sensitive time for both Dillon Brooks and the Phoenix Suns organization. Brooks has been a focal point of the Suns’ offense since they acquired him from Houston in the Kevin Durant trade. He was averaging a career-high 20.9 points per game before suffering a left-hand fracture during a February 21 matchup against the Orlando Magic.

Brooks was scheduled for a re-evaluation in late March or early April, with the team hopeful for a return before the start of the postseason. His latest arrest, though, adds another layer to his return timeline. Historically, the NBA has waited for the legal process to conclude before taking any action.

So far, there’s no clarity on how it goes for Brooks. Following his arrest, he was transported to Scottsdale City Jail and released at approximately 3:30 AM. He was not charged formally, and the authorities concluded that the substance he was suspected to be under the influence of was neither alcohol nor m*rijuana.

In a formal statement, the Phoenix Suns organization confirmed that it is aware of the incident. “We are in the process of gathering more information regarding the situation involving Dillon Brooks,” the team stated. “We have no further comment at this time.”

For Brooks, the focus now shifts to both his legal defense and his medical recovery as the Suns, currently fighting in the seventh spot in the Western Conference, await further clarity on his availability for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign.