Sneaker Free Agent Stephen Curry Opens Door for Nike With Shoutout to WNBA Star

Since Steph Curry‘s breakup with Under Armour, his feet have become the exhibition venue for sneakers. The Golden State Warriors star, who is currently a free agent in the sneaker market, has been trying shoes from all brands as he searches for the next home for the Curry Brand. While he is free to wear whatever he wants, the four-time NBA champion is also using his stardom to support his good friend and Nike athlete, Sabrina Ionescu. And the way things are going, a Curry-Nike partnership now seems more likely than ever.

In the last few weeks, Curry has rocked Jordans, Nike sneakers, his former teammate Klay Thompson’s Anta shoes and a rainbow of other brands. On Thursday, as the Dubs hosted the New York Knicks at Chase Center, Curry once again showed up with a pair of Nike Sabrina 3. After the game, Curry was asked about his decision to wear Ionescu’s signature shoes.

“I’ve tried to kind of condense the type of shoes I’m wearing on the court,” he said during the postgame presser. “Just more you get into it, you kind of want to have a little bit of consistency. Even though I’ve been trying a bunch of different stuff, but yeah, they’re great shoes.”

This wasn’t the first time that Curry has rocked Ionescu’s signature shoes. He has used Nike Sabrinas more than any other athlete’s signature shoes during this free agency. A month ago, he rocked Sabrina 3 during the Warriors’ game against the Utah Jazz. In the last week of December, he played in Sabrina 2 for the game against the Brooklyn Nets.

“Obviously, I like her (Ionescu), like her story, the friendship, the whole deal. So, I love being able to support her out there on the court. I’ll wear different stuff, but it’s always a great honor knowing that the relationship that we have,” Steph further told reporters.

Seems like Curry has become a big fan of Nike, thanks to his good friend. His free sneaker free agency has also featured other Nike signature shoes, including Nike Kobes and A’ja Wilson’s Nike A’One. Could this open the door for Curry-Nike partnership? The trend certainly indicates so.

However, Curry’s gesture goes beyond just finding the next home for his brand. While he has time before a brand signs him and restricts what he wears on his feet, he has used it to support women in sports. He has previously rocked Candace Parker’s signature shoes as well. In the last few weeks, he has set an example, rocking Wilson and Angel Reese’s signature shoes, and now, the two WNBA stars are starring in his movie.

Angel Reese and A’ja Wilson to star in Steph Curry’s GOAT movie

While the WNBA has been on a rapid rise, superstars like LeBron James and Curry are not just capitalizing on the women attelets’ fame. They have continuously used their platform to recognize these amazing athletes. During the presser, the reporter also asked Curry about his decision to include Reese and Wilson in his new movie “GOAT.”

“It’s crazy, this platform that I’ve been able to collaborate with so many amazing people from all different industries, you know, NBA guys, WNBA athletes, other entertainers,” Curry said. “So it’s a new space and everything that I try to do is about, you know, shining light on other talented people that can have great experiences right there with me. So, it should be fun for everybody. No matter what background you have. Whether it’s sports, entertainment, whatever, you should be able to find some hidden gems with some of the voices of the characters. It’d be cool.”

The movie’s story revolves around an underrated hero, a goat who decides to participate in “roarball,” a high-contact sport. The sport mirrors basketball, and his opponents feature larger and more powerful animals against whom he stands no chance. It’s not hard to conclude that a story about the perseverance of an underdog against a much bigger adversary would be so close to Curry. Wilson will voice the character of “Kouyate,” while Reese will give voice to “Propp,” a polar bear.

While Curry continues to search for a new home for the Curry Brand, he has made sure to do it while promoting other talented people across various fields.