“So Disingenuous”: Cooper Flagg’s Mother Voices Frustration About Narrative Against Son

The NBA Rookie of the Year debate has officially spilled beyond the court and into the Cooper Flagg family home. What started as a tight race between Flagg and fellow former Duke standout Kon Knueppel has now turned into a heated conversation about narrative, bias, and how the award is being framed as the season winds down.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That debate reached a boiling point this week when Flagg’s mother, Lacey Flagg, responded on X to comments made by FanDuel TV’s Run It Back. One of the hosts suggested that voters might still be anchored to preseason expectations, saying: “I think that the voters have such a hankering to sort of make Cooper Rookie of the Year going back to how they originally saw him, that I wouldn’t be shocked if somehow he pulls this one out in the last week, which is, by the way, very unfair.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The comments quickly sparked pushback from fans, many of whom pointed to Flagg’s consistency throughout the season rather than a late surge. One fan wrote: “Now I have to respond. This isn’t 2 weeks you non watcher. He has been doing this since November. Cooked Clips for 35, Den 33,9R,9A, Utah 42, Cha 49,10R, Hou 34, Bos 36, SA 32. All of this happened prior so stop telling lies about Cooper Flagg.”

Lacey Flagg echoed that sentiment, directly responding: “Exactly! So disingenuous to even say. They are pushing a certain narrative for whatever the reason.” Her reply came as a direct rejection of the idea that her son’s case has been driven by late momentum rather than season-long production.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hosts’ argument centered on a familiar theme in award voting—preseason expectations shaping final ballots. But Lacey Flagg’s pushback comes at a time when the race has genuinely shifted based on production. Flagg entered the final week averaging 21.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists, leading all rookies in scoring.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has also surged at the right time. After dropping 51 points against Orlando and following it with 45 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists against the Los Angeles Lakers, Flagg flipped the betting odds. DraftKings moved him to around -250 after the weekend, reversing a race where Knueppel had previously been a -300 favorite.

Knueppel’s case, however, remains strong. The Charlotte Hornets guard is averaging 18.7 points while shattering the rookie three-point record with 268 makes at elite efficiency. He has missed just one game all season and has helped lift Charlotte (43-37) into playoff position—a significantly better team record than Flagg’s Dallas Mavericks (25-54).

ADVERTISEMENT

What the Voter Bias Argument Gets Right — and What It Leaves Out

The Run It Back argument is rooted in a real and documented trend—preseason expectations can influence how voters evaluate players by the end of the year. In this case, the suggestion is that voters may still be anchored to Flagg as the preseason favorite. It’s a fair critique in theory, and the hosts themselves acknowledged they weren’t trying to discredit his performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel

The counter-argument, however, is just as strong—and backed by the numbers. Flagg’s production didn’t suddenly appear in April. He dropped 49 points with 10 rebounds against Charlotte back in January and followed it with four straight 30-point games. He now has four 40-point games as a rookie, a mark only a handful of players in NBA history have reached before turning 20.

Per ESPN Research, Flagg is one of only six players to record three 45-point games as a rookie—joining names like Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain. Every player on that list won Rookie of the Year.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s exactly the narrative Lacey Flagg pushed back on—the idea that her son’s case was built in the final week rather than across the entire season. The game-by-game breakdown shared by fans only strengthens that argument.

Flagg himself has kept things measured. After the win over the Lakers, he said: “I think it’s definitely some sort of statement. But it just goes back to what I said: I’m confident in myself, and I know what I’m capable of. I’ll just let the rest of the stuff figure itself out.”