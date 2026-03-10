“So F&$@ Disgusted”: Stephen A. Smith Throws a Fit as Knicks Sink Despite Karl-Anthony Towns’ 35-Point Game

After a 13-point loss against the Lakers, head coach Mike Brown demanded to protect the ball. But the loss to the Clippers proved that the Knicks failed to adhere to the statement. Stephen A. Smith was clearly frustrated, and after walking off his set a few weeks ago, this time it was an NFSW rant.

New York lost 118-126 and was a slop fest in L.A. Brown’s team would commit 20 turnovers in a second straight game. Importantly, they came at the clutch, which deprived the Knicks of a chance to win. Even Karl-Anthony Towns’ game-high 35 points were not enough to pull his team to the finish line. Tweeting his opinion, Smith clearly expected from his favorite team.

“I am so F&$@ disgusted right now watching my @nyknicks . Watching them down late in the 4th Qt, I just saw them commit 3 turnovers in their next 4 possessions. Another loss coming.#Damnit!”

What Stephen A. Smith is pointing towards are the turnovers in the final frame. Mikal Bridges conceded with 6:57 left, then Landry Shamet bad pass turnover with 3:21, followed by captain Jalen Brunson giving it away with 3:03, and the score favored the Clippers 104-112.

The Knicks allowed 24 points on 20 turnovers, with Anunoby being guilty for 4 of them. Brunson, Josh Hart, and Towns weren’t far behind, as all had three. This was a rare trouble for KAT on a night when he connected on 12-for-16 shooting and dropped his first 30-plus points since December. Sloppy possession is why Stephen A. Smith was upset, and even the head coach of the Knicks aired the same sentiment.

“Biggest difference in the basketball game was our turnovers,” Brown said. “I liked our fight. I liked the way we played in the second half for the most part. We’ve just got to find a way to take care of the basketball.” The loss also deflates momentum at the wrong time for the Knicks. They are 4-4 over their last eight games and 18-15 since Jan. 1

Those performances have included some of the worst displays, which SAS has shared previously.

Stephen A. Smith repeatedly calls out the Knicks

Before giving away possession to the Clippers, Mike Brown’s team did the same against the Lakers. The Knicks committed 18 turnovers, which led to a 97-110 loss. The head coach also pointed out the lack of effort on the glass as another issue of concern. Stephen A. Smith also noticed it and stated, “I am not happy at all. I’m very concerned about the Knicks.”

Similarly, a 15-point loss to the rival Cavaliers meant that the ESPN veteran was upset. “Ladies and gentlemen, I usually don’t say this on national television, but I’m p*ssed off. You don’t even understand how p—– off I am at this New York Knicks team right now. You have a championship appearance at the very least within your grasp.”

The Knicks had a total breakdown against Cleveland, especially in the third frame. Mike Brown’s team would score just 3-of-24 from the field, 1-of-12 from three-pointers, and just 11 points in 12 minutes. That’s why Stephen A. Smith didn’t sugarcoat his words on live TV. Even before the Cavs’ loss, the Knicks faithful were ready to walk off the set.

Earlier this season, at Madison Square Garden, Detroit dismantled the Knicks. They were able to complete a regular-season sweep and won by an average of 28.7 points. Constantly getting beaten by the playoff-bound teams is not a good look for Mike Brown’s team. That’s why Stephen A. Smith continues to vent his frustration as post season draws near.