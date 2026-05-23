“So Happy…Got Kicked Out”: Anthony Edwards Opens Up on Victor Wembanyama Ejection, Explains Handshake Incident After Timberwolves Loss

Anthony Edwards’ unfiltered livestream comments about Victor Wembanyama’s ejection and his controversial early handshake with the Spurs are resurfacing at a very awkward time for Minnesota.

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Just days after San Antonio eliminated the Timberwolves in six games and advanced to the Western Conference Finals against Oklahoma City, clips of Edwards celebrating Wembanyama’s Game 4 ejection while also explaining why he dapped up Spurs players before Game 6 had even ended exploded across NBA social media again.

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And, unsurprisingly, Edwards sounded exactly like himself throughout all of it.

The incident that produced Edwards’ candid commentary occurred midway through the second quarter. Spurs star Victor Wembanyama grabbed an offensive rebound and was immediately swarmed by Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels. McDaniels tugged on Wembanyama’s left arm. Wembanyama wheeled and drove his right elbow directly into Reid’s chin, resulting in a Flagrant 2, automatic ejection, with 32 minutes still remaining in the game.

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On his livestream, Edwards did not pretend to feel bad about any of it. “You got to put that b**** so high above the rim,” he said of a Wembanyama dunk earlier in the game. “He’s like a statue.” Then, on the ejection: “I was so happy that n**a got kicked out. I hope they suspend him. Imma email the ass right now!” Minnesota won Game 4 114-109 after the ejection, but Wembanyama quickly answered back with 27 points, 17 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks in a dominant Game 5 victory before San Antonio closed the series out in six games.



Edwards backed the emotion up immediately, scoring 36 points while taking over the fourth quarter after Wembanyama’s ejection helped swing the momentum of Game 4. At the time, the Timberwolves suddenly looked alive again in the series.

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In hindsight, the clip now lands differently because San Antonio ultimately responded by winning the next two games by a combined 59 points.

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Spurs coach Mitch Johnson defended the Frenchman after the game, arguing that the level of physicality directed at his star without protection had made some form of self-defence inevitable. The suspension Edwards jokingly campaigned for never materialised, as the center returned for Game 5 and posted 27 points, 17 rebounds, and three blocks in a 126-97 Spurs blowout that sent the series to Game 6 in Minnesota.

The email, if it was ever actually sent, obviously changed nothing. But the livestream captured something that has increasingly defined Edwards publicly: he rarely filters competitive emotions, even when he probably should.

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At the time, many fans loved the honesty. After Minnesota’s elimination, others viewed the clip very differently.

“I’m Me and Y’all Are Whoever Y’all Are”: Edwards Explains the Viral Spurs Handshake

The resurfaced livestream also brought fresh attention to Edwards’ much-debated handshake moment from Game 6. With roughly eight minutes remaining in Minnesota’s elimination loss, cameras caught Edwards walking toward the Spurs bench and dapping up multiple San Antonio players while the game was still ongoing.

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For an elimination game that had not officially ended yet, the optics immediately sparked debate. On his stream, Edwards dismantled the narrative before it could fully form.

“When you win a playoff series, everybody is celebrating at the end of the game,” he said. “They’ll be smiling while I’m pissed off. I was like, ‘Let me go ahead and congratulate these boys because I’m not going to be laughing with y’all after you whooped my ass.’” The logic is entirely Edwards: pre-emptive respect on his own terms, delivered at a moment of his own choosing rather than in the aftermath of a loss where the gestures felt mandatory.

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“I didn’t want to go dap them n***** up at all,” he admitted. “But then what would they have said about me?” He landed on the line that encapsulated everything about how he operates publicly: “That’s why I’m me and y’all are whoever y’all are.”

The clip immediately exploded online.

Udonis Haslem delivered the harshest criticism during the Prime broadcast, saying he would never have shown “that weakness” with teammates still fighting on the floor. Dirk Nowitzki admitted he had “never seen anything like that” during his career, while Blake Griffin understood the sportsmanship behind the move but still questioned the message it sent to Minnesota’s bench.

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Imago Mar 3, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrates after a three point basket against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

At his postgame press conference, Anthony Edwards was equally candid about the series outcome. He called San Antonio the better team and acknowledged that Donte DiVincenzo’s season-ending Achilles injury, suffered in the Denver series, had left Minnesota without the floor spacing that unlocks his game most effectively. “He spreads the floor like no other,” Edwards said. “In a series like this where they’re just double-teaming, I would love to have Donte in my slot.” Julius Randle’s 1-for-8 shooting performance in the elimination game, alongside the broader pattern of playoff disappearing acts from Minnesota’s supporting cast, pointed to a roster problem that no individual explanation could resolve.

San Antonio eventually closed the series out with a 139-109 blowout victory in Game 6 before advancing to face Oklahoma City in the Western Conference Finals.

That outcome is exactly why Edwards’ comments and handshake have resurfaced again now. In real time, they felt like the raw confidence of a superstar refusing to censor himself. After elimination, they suddenly looked much more complicated.

Either way, Edwards made one thing clear throughout the series: whether people agreed with him or not, he was never going to pretend to be anyone other than himself.