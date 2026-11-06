“So I Expect That”: Sixers Star Sets Expectations Clear From Cleveland Fans Ahead of LeBron James’ Cavs Return

LeBron James’ return to Cleveland carries a different meaning this time. The four-time NBA champion is heading back to face the Cavaliers, but he will do so in a Philadelphia 76ers uniform after joining the franchise during the 2026 offseason. For Dean Wade, the atmosphere awaiting James is familiar territory.

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Wade spent seven seasons with Cleveland before joining Philadelphia. During that time, he witnessed the reception James received whenever he returned to face his former team. Speaking ahead of the November 6 matchup, the forward made it clear that he expects another memorable night inside the arena.

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Wade’s comments were shared by ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin in a post on X discussing James’ return to Cleveland.

“In my seven years here, anytime that LeBron came back it was just a madhouse. It was crazy. The fans were awesome. So I expect that is what tonight’s going to be like,” Wade said.

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Wade had witnessed the reaction firsthand during James’ earlier visits, making his prediction based on years of experience inside the Cavaliers organization.

James’ connection with Cleveland stretches across two separate periods of his career. He began his NBA journey with the Cavaliers in 2003 and spent seven seasons with the franchise before joining the Miami Heat in 2010. He returned to Cleveland in 2014 and spent another four seasons there.

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His second stint produced one of the most important moments in the franchise’s history. James led the Cavaliers to the 2016 NBA championship, helping Cleveland overcome a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. It was the Cavaliers’ first NBA championship, giving James a lasting place in the franchise’s history.

James left Cleveland again in 2018 to join the Los Angeles Lakers. However, his visits to face the Cavaliers continued to attract attention because of what he had accomplished during his time there.

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This latest matchup adds another chapter to that history. James joined Philadelphia in the 2026 offseason after considering his future following his 23rd NBA season. The move brought him back to the Eastern Conference and placed him alongside Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown.

For Wade, the change in circumstances is particularly notable. He is no longer watching James return to Cleveland as a Cavaliers teammate. Instead, he is sharing the Philadelphia locker room with him while preparing to face the team where he spent the first seven seasons of his professional career.

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Philadelphia entered the November 6 meeting with strong early-season momentum. The 76ers were on a five-game winning streak and held an 8-1 record, while Cleveland entered the NBA Cup Group B matchup at 4-4, according to pregame reporting.

Wade’s comments highlighted the significance of James’ return to Cleveland, a moment he had experienced from the opposing side for seven seasons. This time, he will be part of the visiting team, with a firsthand understanding of the reception awaiting his teammate.