“So Inconsistent”: LeBron James Calls Out NBA Officiating Bias With Jaylen Brown, Anthony Edwards Comparison

The state of officiating in the NBA is regularly picked on. Most recently, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka called the crew “soft”. However, LeBron James is making fresh accusations of possible bias. The Akron Hammer is a basketball junkie to the point that he will remember the exact plays from the games he watches or plays in. And he drew an intriguing comparison between two modern stalwarts – Jaylen Brown and Anthony Edwards.

The conversation on Mind The Game focused on the offhand push from an offensive player. James recalled Brown using it three times “in the open” against the Lakers. It was allowed each time, except in the fourth quarter. That’s where the officials called it an offensive foul against Brown.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Like the extended arm on the drive is so inconsistent depending on who you are,” LeBron James said on Mind The Game.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another instance, the four-time NBA champion saw the same call go against the Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards. In this instance, Nuggets guard Jamal Murray pulled Edwards’ arm. “Minnesota reviewed it, and it was still offensive foul,” LeBron James added. That’s where the inconsistency lies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brown and Edwards aren’t the only players to use the off-hand to create space. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander does it. Even James’ teammate, Luka Doncic, looks for that push off to create separation. However, there needs to be a set of guidelines for its use. Like how NBA players can’t move while drawing a charge, there needs to be similar regulations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The thing is, offensive fouls are rarely called in games. The rules are tailored to favor scoring in the modern era. Hence, depending on the referee’s view, the push-off could be deemed fair or excessive. Without any strict rules, the inconsistencies will continue to exist.

The NBA could change rules for consistency

Using the off arm benefits the offensive player. But it’s also unjust for defenders who can’t use their arms without being penalised. It’s particularly been frustrating with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. It’s a major part of SGA’s game. ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst termed it a form of “art” that the Thunder talisman has mastered.

ADVERTISEMENT

And it’s perfectly legal as of right now. However, to ensure parity between both sides of the floor, Windy revealed that a possible rule change could be introduced over the next few seasons.

“You put any sort of pressure on a guy going to the basket. It’s a hand check… I don’t think that’s going away. But the offensive player is being allowed to do something that the defensive player cannot do. If the defensive player does this to the offensive player, two shots, it’s a foul. The offensive player does it, it’s allowed. That’s something that will be raised in the competition committee, I believe,” Windhorst said on the Rich Eisen Show.

ADVERTISEMENT

That could mean the stiff arm becomes an illegal move altogether. It would solve the consistency problem. Officials would have just one verdict if they spot an offensive player nudging the defender out of the way. But there’s no certainty whether it’s something the league would think is worth addressing.

What do you think should be the consistent call? Let us know your views in the comments below.