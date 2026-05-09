“So Inhuman”: Knicks Fan Slammed for Disrespecting Nick Nurse’s Late Brother During 76ers’ Emotional Tribute

It’s not just the fight for the Sixers to flip the series around for Nick Nurse. He now has a deeper, more somber motivation to lead his team to victory. Yet the intensity of Eastern Conference semifinals and the rivalry with New York reached a controversial peak on Wednesday night as the Philadelphia 76ers returned home to face the New York Knicks. Before tip-off, the Wells Fargo Center fell quiet to honor Steve Nurse, the brother of 76ers head coach Nick Nurse, who died unexpectedly last Wednesday at the age of 62. However, the solemnity of the moment was shattered by an unruly Knicks fans.

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Game 3 in Philadelphia began with a tribute to Steve Nurse on the big screen and a moment of silence. Most of the New York fans in attendance also paid due respect. Except a Knicks fan in attendance who chose to disrupt the moment of silence by shouting “Let’s go Knicks” at the top of their lungs.

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The outburst was immediately met with a wave of boos from the surrounding Philadelphia crowd, but the damage to the atmosphere of respect was already done. The boos weren’t limited to the arena as social media out that single fan on blast.

Nick Nurse had briefly stepped away from the team to attend his brother’s funeral in Ankeny, Iowa, on Tuesday before rejoining his squad for Game 2. Speaking on his return at the press conference, Nurse noted that his brother was a “huge fan” who would have expected him to be on the sidelines coaching hard.

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The coach also expressed gratitude for the support his family received, specifically thanking Knicks coach Mike Brown for offering condolences during the practice session the previous day. So sportsmanship was not completely lacking on New York’s end.

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This breach of decorum comes at a high-tension point in the series, following the Knicks’ dominant 137-98 victory in the series opener followed by another 108-102 win. The buildup to the series included Sixers’ tactics to restrict New Yorkers in their home arena after Joel Embiid called it ‘Madison Square Garden East.’ Knicks fans still found ways to get around them and fill the arena.

While the rivalry between the two Atlantic Division historically is historically fierce, this particular display of fan behavior has done something that couldn’t be predicted – uniting the Knicks and Sixers fans to condemn what is seen as crossing a line that transcends the game of basketball.

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Disrespectful act brings unexpected unity in Knicks and 76ers fanbases

The fallout from the disruption didn’t take long to surface online before the game was even at halftime, with fans from both sides of the rivalry uniting in their disgust. Many New York faithful were quick to distance themselves from the individual, denouncing the fan. “As a Knicks fan, that is a despicable act committed by whoever that Knick fan. On behalf of true Knicks fans and the greatest city in the world, we apologize to our next door neighbor in Philly. Family and life are bigger than sports. That fan should get a life.”

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Another echoed this sentiment, remarking, “As a Knicks fan myself, he should get kicked out. What an douchebag, doesn’t deserve to rep the Knicks.”

Most basketball fans felt the act went beyond love for one team and was fundamentally devoid of empathy. It left many with shock, “You ever see s— just so inhuman that you can’t even form a response.” For many, the lack of basic human decency outweighed any sporting allegiance, leading to comments such as, “I don’t like either team…but if you can’t show respect for a moment of silence you are a piece of shit person.”

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The frustration even led some to swear off the New York fan base entirely, with one critic claiming, “This is why I will never respect New York fans, it’s never that deep”.

Beyond the verbal condemnation, there was a strong call for immediate consequences for the fan’s behavior inside the arena. The consensus among many social media users was that the disruption warranted an ejection and ban, with one person labeling the fan a “Low life!!!!! No respect!! Should have been ejected.”

As Nick Nurse continues to lead the 76ers through a deeply personal and difficult period, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the vitriol that can occasionally stain the postseason, even when a community is attempting to mourn a loss that is much bigger than the score on the board.