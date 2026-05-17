“So Lame”: NBA Journalists Unite Against ‘Clout-Chasing’ Shams Charania for Spoiling Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP Win

The NBA held the MVP results for five weeks. They carefully packaged the reveal as a primetime Amazon Prime Video moment scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, the night before Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals in Oklahoma City. The league had a broadcast partner, a stage, and a story worth telling in real time. It lasted until Sunday morning before Shams Charania picked up his phone, and the carefully constructed moment was over before it began.

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“Breaking: Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has won his second consecutive NBA Most Valuable Player award, becoming the 14th player in league history to win back-to-back MVPs, multiple sources tell ESPN,” Shams Charania wrote on X (formerly called Twitter). The tweet hit, rendering the broadcast window meaningless and turning the media industry on itself.

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The reaction from the journalism community was sharp, specific, and remarkably unified. Clemente Almanza went first: “Spoiling MVP again is so lame. Doesn’t do it for any other award or accolade. Just a clout-hungry move to make. Everybody knew he was going to win it. Let SGA and Thunder fans have their moment in real time instead of creating this awkward 10-hour waiting period.”

Tomer Azarly followed with the institutional indictment: “League waited five weeks after the regular season just to have it leaked like this. What a waste.”

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Ira Winderman brought the sharpest edge: “It’s a good thing Prime doesn’t pay anything to the NBA to feature such announcements.”

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Geoff Schwartz connected all the dots: “So the NBA was going to announce the MVP on Amazon Prime tonight (dumb) but instead it gets broken on Twitter. lol.”

Gilgeous-Alexander‘s 31.1 PPG, 55.3% FG, and league-high 64 wins made him the obvious choice.

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Why this moment mattered: SGA joins elite 14-player club

Gilgeous-Alexander joined an elite list that includes:

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Kareem Abdul-Jabbar,

Moses Malone,

Larry Bird,

Magic Johnson,

Michael Jordan,

Charles Barkley,

David Robinson,

Karl Malone,

Tim Duncan,

Steve Nash,

LeBron James,

Steph Curry, and

Giannis Antetokounmpo ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

USA Today via Reuters Feb 29, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks down the court beside Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

He led the Oklahoma City Thunder to the best record in the league for the second consecutive season. It was a pre-scheduled announcement. Prime had presumably paid to broadcast it, and the league had gone to considerable lengths to plan it as a television moment. Seeding MVP announcements to journalists the morning of is not new, as it has historically been a controlled build that allows media to prepare coverage while the formal reveal happens on air in the evening.

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What has changed is whether the biggest names in NBA media feel obligated to honour that arrangement. Charania clearly does not. The journalists who pushed back on Sunday argued he should—not for Amazon Prime’s sake, but for Gilgeous-Alexander’s. He deserved to hear his name called on television, in front of a live audience, for the first time. Instead, he woke up to a tweet.​