“So Much Better Than Jonathan Kuminga”: Lakers’ Latest $3 Million Signing Termed a Steal by Analyst

The LA Lakers spent a significant portion of their offseason chasing expensive Jonathan Kuminga. Instead, one of their most celebrated moves ended up costing just $3 million. While Kuminga’s asking price continued to soar, Lakers analyst Andy Kamenetzky believes the franchise quietly landed a better roster fit in Ziaire Williams.

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“He, being Williams, already filled a similar low-usage forward role on a good team when he was with the Grizzlies and has a knack for off-ball cuts and alley-oops and dunks. Getting him on a minimum deal is tremendous value,” Kamenetzky highlighted The Athletic’s John Hollinger’s assessment of the latest signing on his show, Locked on Lakers.

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“He fits the roster so much better than Jonathan Kuminga. Overall, this may be my favorite move of the Lakers’ offseason.”

The comparison comes at a time when Kuminga’s market remains one of the biggest talking points of free agency. Reports suggest that he is seeking a deal worth more than $25 million after the Hawks declined his $24 million player option.

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Moreover, JK has reportedly turned down the Lakers’ direct pitches from Rob Pelinka and JJ Redick. Given the Lakers’ hard-capped situation, any deal worth that price would require a sign-and-trade. And the LA side can’t sacrifice its assets.

This is where Ziaire Williams becomes a steal.

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Jonathan Kuminga is at his best with the ball in his hands. His athleticism and scoring ability make him a promising wing. But his style demands touches, almost like a primary ball handler. The Lakers already have enough offensive anchors.

So, forcing JK into the team could reduce the space on the floor.

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Williams fills a different role. He impacts games without needing possessions. He cuts to the rim, uses his physicality, and finishes plays created by others.

Those are the traits Hollinger believes make him a cleaner fit alongside the Lakers’ stars.

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Kamenetzky echoed that belief.

“Williams is likely extremely good value as a signing,” He said. “He averaged roughly 10 (10.2) points per game and shot roughly 34% (34.3) on threes last two seasons. So, fine offensively. Not great, not bad either. His career high score is 27. Like overall, I would not say that Ziaire Williams is an established player as a scorer, but I also don’t necessarily think it’s a problem either.”

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Ziaire Williams’ defensive value may matter even more.

The Lakers’ backcourt now features Luka Dončić, Austin Reaves, Quentin Grimes, and Collin Sexton. That group can literally make one of the offensive units in the league. But it also raises questions on the defensive end.

The former Nets wing gives JJ Redick a long, athletic forward who can switch multiple positions and disrupt the offense.

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Alongside Walker Kessler protecting the rim and Jarred Vanderbilt working on heavy-duty, Williams adds another layer of defensive versatility. That’s why Kamenetzky called it a steal and compared it to Luka Doncic’s previous teammate.

“It would mean that the Lakers are getting a steal at his price. And it’s really similar, at least conceptually, to what Derrick Jones Jr. did for the Mavericks during Luka’s finals run in 2024.”

That balance at a lower price explains why Williams has earned so much praise. The team didn’t need another expensive scorer. They needed a role player who fits around their core.

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With a one-year, $3 million contract, Ziaire Williams could prove to be one of the biggest bargains of this season.