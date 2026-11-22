LeBron James has shared the court with several sons of former NBA stars throughout his legendary career. And he will soon get to experience that journey against his own son, Bronny James. However, on Saturday, the new Philadelphia 76ers star faced his nephew and later showed his support after the game.

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The Sixers survived a late Milwaukee Bucks rally to escape with a narrow 132-129 victory. Tyler Herro stole the spotlight with a career-high 50-point performance, while Joel Embiid reportedly described him as a “top-five player in the league.” Amid the action, another storyline caught LeBron James’ attention. Brayden Burries, who previously played for his Strive for Greatness AAU team alongside Bryce James, finished with 26 points against Philadelphia.

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The performance clearly made his former coach proud, as LeBron took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for the young Bucks guard. James wrote, “So proud of him!! so so so proud! Keep going nephew 🙏🏻🫡🫶.”

The NBA had also highlighted the emotional moment with the caption, “@braydenburries0 embraced his former AAU coach, @kingjames, after they faced each other today in Philly! 🙌.” It was a full-circle moment for the two, whose relationship goes back several years before Burries entered the professional ranks.

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The young guard played for James’ Strive for Greatness AAU program on the Nike EYBL circuit and has reportedly known the James family since he was around eight years old. Their connection continued through Bryce James, LeBron James’ youngest son.

Burries and Bryce played together on the AAU circuit before becoming teammates again at the University of Arizona. Their friendship grew further during their time with the Wildcats, where they were part of the same highly regarded recruiting group. In fact, Bryce was more than just a former teammate in the Bucks’ star’s journey.

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He also played a part in bringing the guard to Arizona. Burries later recalled the conversation, explaining that Bryce reached out and told him, “Yo, come to Arizona.” Their friendship has remained an important part of the story, connecting Burries to the James family.

In fact, LeBron James’ youngest son also celebrated his selection in the NBA Draft. On Instagram, Bryce James shared the moment and wrote, “Prada u boy” with four red hearts.

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Burries has also spoken about the influence LeBron James had on him. One piece of advice from the NBA superstar has stayed with the rookie: “Just be you, go out there and compete, have fun, play hard.”

Before facing Philadelphia, the rookie was averaging 10.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists across 16 appearances. His career-best performance against the 76ers improved those numbers.

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Milwaukee selected Burries with the 10th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft after his impressive college career at Arizona. The 21-year-old guard entered the league with considerable expectations, and although the Bucks have struggled during the season’s opening stretch, he has shown encouraging signs of development.

Through 17 NBA games, his updated rookie-season averages stood at approximately 11.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per contest. The 21-year-old’s performance against Philadelphia also demonstrated his ability to contribute as a scorer, rebounder and playmaker, even when coming off the bench.

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That’s why LeBron James’ message has deeper meaning. But it was not just the Bucks rookie who had an amazing performance on Saturday. He finished with 21 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals, shooting 9-of-14 from the field.

The 22-time All-Star made his presence felt in the third, throwing down a dunk, blocking Kyle Kuzma and setting up Tyrese Maxey for a go-ahead basket. Philadelphia outscored Milwaukee 38-33 in that quarter.

His biggest scoring stretch came in the fourth quarter, when he poured in 13 of his 21 points to help the Sixers maintain their advantage.