“Social Interactions Are More Shallow Here”: Victor Wembanyama Sounds Off on American Society’s Bad Side

Victor Wembanyama has found plenty to appreciate about life in the United States since arriving in the NBA. However, adjusting to a new country has also given him a different perspective on American culture. In a preview of his upcoming interview with Jon Wertheim for CBS’s 60 Minutes, the San Antonio Spurs star opened up about the positives and negatives of living in the country.

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“Good is how, like, you never, it feels like you’re never judged for being ambitious. Bad, I would say, I think the social interactions are more shallow here,” Wembanyama said. “More, not as in-depth as what I’ve seen in other countries.”

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The caption also stated that the Spurs star was rather candid about his experience in the U.S. “I live the life of an athlete, of a rich person. The life of somebody that’s going to have everything taken care of, you know,… it’s the best country to be an athlete in.”

That awareness came through again during a press conference when Wembanyama was asked about the U.S. midterm elections and his adjustment to American life.

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“I think I’m very lucky to be able to live here as an athlete; I think it’s a country where life is hard for the average citizen, and a lot of things are beyond me. I don’t always feel like it’s easy to live here and have an impact on the big things in…” His comments offered a more nuanced view than simply comparing life in America with life in France.

Still, financial comfort and professional opportunities do not necessarily translate into meaningful personal connections. Victor Wembanyama’s comments highlight a cultural adjustment that other European NBA players have experienced before him.

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Dirk Nowitzki, for instance, faced his own challenges when he moved from Germany to the United States to begin his NBA career.

The language barrier initially made communication difficult. Steve Nash, who played alongside Nowitzki in Dallas, noticed the changes that his teammate eventually brought to his lifestyle.

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“In his first year, he was a little scaredy-cat, but now he busts on guys more than anyone,” Nash said in 2001, per the New York Times. “Part of it is tongue-in-cheek, but his whole vernacular is comical. He’ll say, ‘What’s up, yo?’ or ‘I’m just chillin’ like he’s from the Bronx or something. It’s classic. He gets snippets from rap songs and uses them in his everyday speech. One of his favorites is, ‘Holler at a player, yo.’ Dirk is ridiculous.”

Nowitzki eventually found his own way to fit in, even if his teammates found his new vocabulary hilarious. Wembanyama, meanwhile, seems to be looking at that adjustment from a different angle.

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He appreciates the opportunities America offers, particularly to athletes, but believes the social side of life can feel less meaningful than it has elsewhere.