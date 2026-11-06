“Something Is Gonna Crack Here”: Zach Lowe Names Surprising Nuggets Star Who Could Be on the Trade Block Amid Jokic-Warriors Rumors

The Denver Nuggets have all the pieces for a contending team. Yet something isn’t really clicking, as they continue to descend into a downward spiral since 2023. It has reached a point where a blockbuster/heartbreaking trade is always around the corner. Amid Nikola Jokic’s trade rumors, Zach Lowe has identified another potential candidate.

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The ESPN analyst believes Denver could reach a breaking point, raising an uncomfortable possibility for a team built around Jokic.

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“I said Jamal Murray just because if this team isn’t good, I think something, something is gonna crack here,” Lowe said on his show, The Zach Lowe Show. He revisited a preseason discussion about players who could unexpectedly end up on the trade market. Murray was his pick, and Lowe has not abandoned that possibility.

“Look, I’m not closing the door. I’ll just say I’m not. If they’re not good, and I still think— look, I took the under on them at 48 and a half, which was startling. Maybe 49 and a half; I don’t remember what it was. I took the under. I was the only one that took the under, which startled me, because I just have that much faith in Jokic. If they’re like a run-of-the-mill team, I’m not closing the door on anything. But they were not my number one crisis team.”

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That is a prediction, not a report, that Denver is actively shopping Murray.

But it identifies a pressure point: the Nuggets have invested heavily in their championship core. And another season without a convincing playoff run could force the front office to reconsider its construction.

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Can they afford yet another season for experimentation?

Jamal Murray’s current form should actually act as a trade barrier. He is averaging 25.4 points and 5.9 assists while shooting 50.9% from the three-point range. It gives Denver another reliable offensive creator alongside Jokic. Notably, his defensive contributions have also drawn attention.

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Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic has experienced an unusually modest statistical start by his standards, averaging 23.4 points with his rebounding below double digits and his three-point shooting at 21.9%.

Those numbers shouldn’t really determine the overall impact. But they underline how much Denver needs its supporting cast to carry the load when its superstar is not operating at his usual level.

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The possibility of a major roster change isn’t a surprise, given the organization’s own position. After Denver’s 2026 postseason elimination, president Josh Kroenke made it clear that Jokic was the one player the franchise would not consider trading.

That stance leaves the rest of the roster, including Murray, theoretically available if the Nuggets decide a significant reset is necessary.

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Will the Nuggets move Nikola Jokic?

There is also a financial and basketball argument behind Lowe’s suggestion. Denver has limited flexibility to replace its supporting cast through free agency, while Murray remains one of the few players on the roster capable of commanding a substantial return. However, trading him would be a major gamble.

His chemistry with Jokic has been central to the Nuggets’ success, including their 2023 championship run, and replacing that partnership would be difficult.

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The wider speculation surrounding Jokic has added another layer to Denver’s situation. Jake Fischer’s reports have focused on the Warriors’ interest in a potential pursuit. This has fueled discussion about whether the Warriors could make a move if the Nuggets’ relationship with their franchise cornerstone deteriorates.

There is no indication that Jokic has requested a trade. At the same time, the Warriors rumors should not be mistaken for an active negotiation.

The players themselves have also acknowledged that Denver needs to improve. Murray recently stressed the importance of helping Jokic on the glass.

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“We have to help [Jokic] out. I think we just got accustomed to him grabbing so many boards, every single matchup, every single night, that when he doesn’t get the tip, we have to go get it. That takes everybody,” Murray said.

For now, Jamal Murray’s performances give Denver a reason to stay the course.

But Lowe’s warning is tied to the team’s results, not the guard’s individual production. If the Nuggets cannot turn their talent into a serious contender, the front office may have to consider a move that once seemed unthinkable.