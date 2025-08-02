Sonya Curry Sends Emotional Prayer as Stephen Curry Confesses to Struggles After Family’s Loss

Stephen Curry’s social media recently exposed a rare glimpse into his vulnerable side. After the passing of his grandmother, Candy Wyms Adams, Curry shared a message that resonated deeply with fans. His mother, Sonya Curry, followed with a heartfelt prayer, publicly honoring the family matriarch with faith and love.

On July 28, 2025, Candy Wyms Adams, affectionately called “Granny Candy” or “Rose“, passed peacefully at 76 in Charlotte. Her obituary and Sonya’s words painted a portrait of the Curry-Adams matriarch: a woman whose “Live and Let Live” philosophy and deep Christian faith became the family’s compass for strength and compassion. A seamstress, gardener, and prayer warrior, Candy’s hands shaped quiet strength, teaching that true legacy lives in everyday acts of generosity.

Sonya Curry, Steph’s mother, posted a spiritual tribute: “Rest Easy Mom, we love you ❤️🌹.” She accompanied it with a prayer echoing Candy’s life motto, and lines from a gospel hymn calling for God to make us “a living sanctuary.”

More than mourning, she celebrated her mother’s creative spirit, boundless generosity, and relentless belief in family bonds – the glue that held generations together through storms.

Stephen processed things differently. Though not naming his grandmother directly, his emotional post resonated with shared pain: “Life has been throwing some jabs recently but it’s always a reminder that I got my backbone and my rock with me through it all!” Shared on their 14th wedding anniversary and addressed to Ayesha, this was grief met by gratitude, by anchoring himself in steadfast love amid heartache.

Steph‘s message wasn’t about shattering; it was about sanctuary. Amid life’s turbulence, he clutched the lifeline of partnership.

Sonya’s challenge that became a grief compass

This reliance runs generations deep. Through campus ministries, prayer breakfasts, scripture-filled childhoods, the Currys’ public and private lives breathe faith when facing darkness. Even before Candy’s passing, Sonya had urged followers: “I challenge you to LOVE FIERCELY💕 Reach out to someone you care about and carve out intentional time just for them. Share something you both enjoy. Whether it’s an activity, a deep conversation, or simply sitting in silence together. Be present. Let your love be seen, heard, and felt #FierceLove #LoveFiercely.”

Those words now echo as a roadmap through grief, a call to honor absence with presence. What strikes hardest is the contrast to their usual spotlight.

No curated highlights—just unfiltered heartbreak and quiet acceptance. Sonya called Candy “our home,” “our heart,” “our calling.” That void will reshape them in ways unseen, a quiet earthquake in their foundation. In this season of sorrow, the Currys aren’t asking for pity. They’re modeling how love endures: not through noise, but through rooted presence, one prayer, one memory, one fierce embrace at a time.