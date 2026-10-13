“Sounds Corny”: LeBron James Reveals Why Nelly Korda Is His Favorite Golfer

LeBron James has found plenty to admire in golf, including Nelly Korda’s smooth swing. The NBA star praised the LPGA golfer’s tempo and explained why a simple phrase has become an important part of her technique. James said the approach might sound unusual, but its effectiveness is what makes it stand out to him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“My favorite golf swing is Nelly Korda. Her swing is super smooth,” James said. One detail particularly stuck with him: her use of the phrase “Coca-Cola” as a reminder to maintain her rhythm.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I remember her doing like an interview and she was talking about how either her dad or her coach used to always just tell her about her tempo. And she always used to use, like, the Coca-Cola reference. Like when she’d go back she said, Coca-Cola. And it was just like, you know, it sounds corny but it works for her and she’s the best player in the world. So she’s super, super inspiring,” James explained.

Korda has explained the meaning behind the phrase herself. During her May 4, 2026, appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, she credited her father, Petr Korda, with reinforcing tempo throughout her development as a golfer. Her parents spent hours working with her on rhythm, while her coach, David Whelan, helped build her current swing.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Golf Digest reported in May 2026 after Korda’s appearance on the show, the phrase represents the two parts of her motion: “Coca” for the backswing and “Cola” for the swing through the ball. Korda described the cue as simple but key to developing a fluid swing.

“Oh my gosh, if you guys looked at my swing from 2013, you’d be like ‘oh, that is so gross. I give a big shoutout to my coach, David Whelan. He’s the one that built my swing. And also, my dad, my parents. They spent so many hours with me just working on tempo. That is the one thing they ingrained in my brain. My dad always referred to it as Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola,” she said on the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

The technique gives her a familiar rhythm to return to rather than requiring her to think through multiple mechanical adjustments. Korda has explained that tempo is something her parents ingrained in her from an early age, and the cue remains part of her approach. The phrase may sound unusual, but its purpose is simple: help Korda maintain her rhythm through the swing.

James’ praise also reflects his interest in golf beyond the basketball court. Korda’s approach has clearly made an impression on him, with her fluid motion and memorable tempo cue explaining why he singled her out as his favorite golfer to watch.