Sources Confirm Next Damian Lillard Move in Portland After Blazers Signing Becomes Official

Free agency isn’t slowing down anytime soon—just when you think it’s done, another headline drops. Yesterday, it was Bradley Beal’s revenge tour with the Clippers. And now, it’s another big move lighting up the timeline. A free agent has found his team… or should we say, returned to it. That’s right—Damian Lillard is back in Portland.

Damian Lillard made it official on Saturday—he’s back in Portland. After months of speculation, the nine-time All-Star confirmed on social media that his contract is “officially signed,” sealing a three-year, $42 million deal with the Trail Blazers that includes a no-trade clause and a player option for the 2027–28 season. But Dame didn’t just sign the deal—he made it a family moment. He shared a carousel of photos on Instagram showing his kids by his side during the signing, captioning it: “Officially Official… and all was well in both of my worlds 🫶🏾🙏🏽🦍 #RipCity⌚️”

Now the sources have confirmed their next step—and it’s official, Dame’s coming back to the mic. On X, reporter Aaron J. Fentress tweeted, “At 6 pm Monday, Damian Lillard will hold his first press conference as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers since April 9, 2023.” Columnist John Canzano also confirmed, “Trail Blazers will re-introduce Damian Lillard on Monday.” And to top it off, insider Sean Highkin added, “Monday at 6pm the Blazers will hold a press conference with Damian Lillard, Joe Cronin and Chauncey Billups.” All signs point to a full-circle moment—this time, with the cameras rolling and the franchise standing proudly beside him.

Interestingly, Aaron J. Fentress also dropped a bit of insight from last year that adds some extra context to Dame’s renewed commitment. He wrote, “In a conversation with Damian Lillard last year, he said he really liked Deni Avdija, whom the Blazers had acquired months earlier, and he had already been praising the potential of Toumani Camara.” So maybe this return isn’t just about unfinished business—it might also be about the pieces Portland’s putting around him.

Inside the Damian Lillard’s Blazers deal

The Milwaukee Bucks thought they were flipping the NBA on its head when they traded for Damian Lillard back in September 2023. But man, did that whole saga take a turn no one saw coming. After two rough seasons in Milwaukee — and a brutal Achilles tear in Game 4 of their first-round loss to the Pacers — the Bucks waived Lillard this summer to make cap space for Myles Turner, signing him on a four-year, $107 million deal. That move sent Lillard into free agency for the first time in his career. And according to ESPN’s Shams Charania, “Over a dozen teams made minimum and midlevel exception offers to Dame.” Among them? The Celtics and Timberwolves. Charania said Lillard “held calls with both teams at different points.” But Boston’s cap was maxed out, and Lillard’s heart wasn’t really in it. The Celtics couldn’t offer more than the $3.634 million veteran’s minimum — nowhere close to what Portland eventually threw on the table.

And yep, it’s official — Dame is heading back home. The Trail Blazers reeled him in with a three-year, $42 million deal that includes a no-trade clause and a player option for the 2027-28 season. That’s $14 million per year, even though Lillard’s going to miss the entire 2025-26 season rehabbing that Achilles injury. It’s a pretty big risk, considering how most players lose a step post-Achilles — especially smaller guards who rely on quickness like Dame. Still, Portland clearly sees more than just stats. Lillard’s a franchise icon, the Blazers’ all-time leading scorer, and a guy who put them on the map with eight playoff runs and a trip to the 2019 Western Conference Finals. Even though he averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists last season with the Bucks, this next chapter is more about heart and loyalty than numbers.

Now, the big question for Portland is — what’s next while Dame sits out? The Blazers have a young, deep backcourt with Jrue Holiday, Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, Matisse Thybulle, and rising defensive ace Toumani Camara. They’re not banking on a title run yet, but they believe they can push for the playoffs and use the next season to develop their core. As for Holiday, Portland’s counting on him to lead the charge in Dame’s absence — and maybe even see if he’s still a good fit alongside Lillard later. It’s definitely a long game for the Blazers, but with their young guys stepping up and Dame waiting in the wings, Portland fans might finally have something to look forward to again.

