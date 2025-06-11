Sources Confirm Suns’ Bradley Beal Stance as Fresh Kevin Durant Trade Idea Emerges

“They do NOT want him back. But he is untradable and if he does not agree to a buyout they may be stuck with him” wrote Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro in his recent update about Bradley Beal. Amidst the question of how the Phoenix Suns can improve, even the people with the most contrasting viewpoints agree on one thing: Bradley Beal needs to go. Since he was acquired by the Phoenix Suns in 2023, the player has been unable to live up to the $46.74 million he got last year, let alone the $50.2 million for the 2024-25 season.

Unfortunately, the no-trade clause in his contract stops the Suns from trading him from now, no matter how bad he plays. Now, it has been confirmed that any effort in trying to find a loophole has not been successful.

NBA journalist Kevin O’Connor, along with guest host Chris Mannix, went into detail on the recent episode of ‘The Kevin O’Connor Show’. The Phoenix Suns are going through more than just a single issue, having to find a new head coach, deal with Luxury tax, as well as figure out superstar Devin Booker’s future. As Mannix highlighted, “Devin Booker cannot win a championship in Phoenix. Doesn’t mean Devin Booker can’t win a championship, but he can’t win a championship in Phoenix”. The roster is simply not good enough. Unfortunately, the team will have to keep Devin Booker, especially since Bradley Beal’s contract has not left them with any option to negotiate a trade.

“You know the upside of 97 people interviewing for the Sun’s job over the last few weeks is that you talked to a lot of people that are involved in that process. And look, they’ve all said that they were told ‘Hey, Devin Booker is going to be here. Kevin Durant’s not going to be here, but Devin Booker is going to be here. And effectively, Bradley Beal is going to be here, because we have no choice’” said Chris Mannix. Kevin O’Connor laughed and said “They would love to get rid of him”. Mannix agreed, but added that “there’s no choice”.

Being a senior writer with access to team insiders, Chris Mannix would have a better view than most. The front office is trying to find a way out of the Bradley Beal stance. Meanwhile, they really have no choice but to accommodate the 31-year-old shooting guard. John Gambadoro, the reporter who highlighted that the Suns “do NOT want him back” also reported that “One of the questions they asked candidates during the coaching cycle was, ‘What would you do with Beal?’ They 100% don’t want him and are looking at how to get out”.

NBA Insider Marc Stein reported that “Various coaches who interviewed for the Suns’ job in recent weeks were asked how they would utilize him in the event that 31-year-old is still on the roster when training camps open Sept. 30.” We don’t know what answer Jordan Ott gave that got him the job. It better be a good one.

As CBS Sports reporter Bill Reiter highlighted, Bradley Beal’s no-trade clause was openly mocked around the NBA earlier this year. Now, it has given him job security, which no one wants him to have. NBA podcaster Bill Simmons recently stated, “I wonder is that the only move left for Phoenix? Like, he like Beal just doesn’t play. I’m saying that you just don’t play him. You’re like we expect you to show up on time um suit up, and you just never play”. From the looks of it, there is no better option.

Amidst this, trading off Kevin Durant to rebuild the team seems to be the only option to pursue. Fortunately, while nothing can be done about Beal, Durant has no shortage of interested teams, with the list even including Victor Wembanyama’s squad.

Will Kevin Durant be traded to the San Antonio Spurs?

Before discussing Devin Booker, Kevin O’Connor proposed “a fake trade idea” by highlighting the San Antonio Spurs as Kevin Durant’s next home. According to O’Connor, a deal could be negotiated to send the veteran to the Western Conference franchise in exchange for Jeremy Sochan, Harrison Barnes, Kelden Johnson, and the 14th pick. Chris Mannix certainly found it interesting.

“Um, yeah” said Mannix when asked if he would support the trade from both sides. “It, I mean the players, whatever. I mean, Phoenix again is to, what I said earlier, they’re not in a position where they can just bottom out, because they don’t control enough of their draft capital. So you got a bunch of guys that can play, they’re hellbent on keeping Devin Booker around for whatever reason. I still don’t get that”.

With Devin Booker set to stay, the package from the Spurs would give them a mix of young talent and veterans that they can build around. Meanwhile, getting someone like Kevin Durant would address the need for outside shooting, for the Spurs. Furthermore, even for a brief few years, it can raise the team to championship contention by pairing Durant with Victor Wembanyama. If that isn’t enough, the deal will not have them include their upcoming No. 2 pick in the 2025 draft.

The Spurs need a new offensive force as much as Kevin Durant might want to leave the Phoenix Suns. His time on the court is limited, and finishing a season 36-46 is the last thing he would want. Furthermore, Wemby respects Durant, as he once said that, “He’s my youth icon”, and “I made it clear to him that I wanted to learn from him and perhaps steal one or two of his secret techniques”. Together, they can create something wonderful.

